Louise is looking FIERCE

After kick starting her stage career, Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp has been sharing a load of snaps from behind-the-scenes of her Cabaret tour.

And in her cheekiest pic yet, now the 43-year-old has posted a saucy photo backstage wearing an incredible glitter-covered bra.

Posing up a storm in front of a dressing room mirror, the singer showcased her amazing figure as she stared sultrily at her reflection.

Captioning the pic: ‘Time for Thursday matinee, playing #sallybowles #gettingready#cabaret #playhouse’, the name of her character in the production – Sally Bowles – can be seen scribbled in lipstick.



And the former Eternal singer’s 466k followers were quick to gush over the pic, as one said: ‘I think you are amazing’.

‘Absolutely stunning….fabulous show too xx’, said another. While a third added: ‘Pwarrrrr always looking absolutely stunningly beautiful. Love all the good work you are doing.’

Louise’s snap comes after we revealed the mum-of-two is determined to get back with estranged husband, Jamie Redknapp.

The pair – who share sons Charley, 13, and Beau, 9, – shocked fans when they called time on their 20-year marriage in July, after Louise claimed she was fed up of being a ‘Stepford Wife’ and wanted to get back to work.

But after a tough few months apart, now a source has revealed that Louise is starting to miss her family , telling us at Now: ‘Louise has started to wobble and really misses Jamie and her family.

‘It’s all been a hard call for her and there have been times when she’s felt stronger, and times she’s felt weaker about being apart from Jamie but now she’s seriously wavering on her decision.’

Our insider added: ‘Over the last few weeks, Jamie’s started to get more distant – he hasn’t answered all of her calls. Plus, he even stepped out without his wedding ring – a clear warning to Louise.’

We really hope these two can sort things out!