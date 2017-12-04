Louise Redknapp has been subject to much speculation following a recent bout of rumours.

It’s been quite the end to 2017 for Jamie and Louise Redknapp following their recent separation after 19-years of marriage.

And while many had hoped the couple would find their way back to each other, it appears the end is in sight for Jamie and Louise, who are reportedly calling for an official termination of their marriage.

Say it ain’t so, you guys!

With reports circulating over the weekend that Louise wants to embark on a new life and alleging that ‘divorce is the only option’, many fans have since turned on her and branded her ‘selfish’ for her treatment of Jamie.

‘I used to really like @LouiseRedknapp but she’s being incredibly selfish and needs to grow up. You can still have your identity AND be married’, one disappointed Twitter user wrote.

While another said: ‘I think it’s ridiculous u left your husband and kids because apparently, because of them u lost urself? Very selfish…’.

A third also shared: ‘You’ll regret this massively in a few years. Pathetic’.

Super proud of my little man today #chelsea #signing 💙 A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

However, others also jumped to her defence, saying she should be able to do whatever she wants – both personally and professionally.

‘Better to be happy apart than unhappy together. Better for the kids better for each other. Good luck,’ one posted.

Back in October, Louise confirmed she was currently living apart from husband Jamie in order to focus on her music after feeling like she’d ‘lost herself’ in their marriage.

She told The Sun: ‘I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself.

‘I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it…’

Last day of our hols and trying to grab all my boys for a holiday pic 💙 so hard dragging them away from from footie on the beach !!!!!!! A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:06am PST

However, Now understand that it is actually Jamie who’s unsure about a reconciliation and Louise is terrified she might’ve pushed the retired footballer too far…

Louise wanted a break from normality, to have some fun and put herself out there again,’ a well-placed source said. ‘But fears are creeping in and she’s not sure whether or not she’ll have a husband to go back to.

‘She and Jamie love each other, there’s no denying that, but Louise has hurt him. She knows there are a lots of women out there just waiting for their split to become official.’