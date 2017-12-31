It seems she’s determined to have a good time despite her split from Jamie

Jamie and Louise Redknapp may have just officially ended their 19-year marriage but it seems she’s determined not to let it affect her plans for New Year’s Eve.

The former Eternal singer is currently re-launching her solo music career and will perform at G-A-Y this evening, before hitting the town with her pals.

MORE: The most shocking celebrity splits of 2017

A source told the Mirror: ‘She’s really excited – it’s the first time she’s done anything like this. She’s booked at G-A-Y and will have a number of pals on hand to support her.

‘They plan to have a drink in the VIP gallery and enjoy the atmosphere and then hit up some other venues. She’s going to let her hair down and celebrate the new year truly meaning the start of a new chapter for her.’

Louise’s raucous party plans come just two days after she and 44-year-old Jamie were granted a Decree Nisi in a hearing lasting just 20 seconds.

MORE: Louise Redknapp’s amazing 2017 transformation

In six weeks Louise, 43, and retired footballer Jamie will be able to apply for a Decree Absolute, a legal document marking the end of a marriage.

The couple said ‘I do’ 19 years ago during a romantic ceremony in Bermuda, and divorce papers released this week revealed Louise initially filed in March. Many fans took to social media to share their upset over Louise and Jamie’s split.

‘Sad to read about Jamie and Louise Redknapp,’ wrote one fan. ‘Always thought they were the perfect couple. Just shows, everyone has problems and tough times. Don’t judge, it’s their own private business. Wish them both happiness.’