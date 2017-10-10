Jamie is not happy after Louise spoke out about their split

Louise Redknapp emotionally opened up about her marriage breakdown with husband Jamie over the weekend, admitting that the pair are now living apart as she pursues her career.

But after the Strictly Come Dancing star’s candid interview, now it’s been reported that footie pundit Jamie, 44, has been left ‘gutted’ but his other half’s admission that she felt like a ‘Stepford wife’ in their relationship.

So much so, that he’s now refusing to watch Louise as she tours the country in her breakthrough role as Sally Bowles in stage musical, Cabaret.

‘It’s very telling. It’s her big moment but he feels it would be too awkward,’ a source close to Jamie told The Sun.

‘He’s gutted about what’s happened. It’s unfair to suggest he didn’t allow her to pursue her dreams. He was totally supportive of her decision to do Strictly.

‘Jamie and their friends don’t understand why she had to walk out on the marriage to ­pursue her own career.’

The source added that he ‘absolutely hates the impact her new young pals and the Strictly crew’ have had on Louise. Ouch!

Speaking out for the first time on her 19-year marriage, mum-of-two Louise recently admitted that her blossoming friendship with Strictly co-star Daisy made her feel sexy again.

The former Eternal singer confessed she started to rethink her life when model Daisy charged into her dressing room one evening and told her: ‘Oh, my God look at your gorgeous body. You have to wear a sexy dress.’

And with Louise’s Cabaret debut proving a hit with theatre-goers, it’s great to see the star performing again.

‘I could feel myself changing week by week,’ 42-year-old Louise admitted to Stella magazine. ‘Sometimes I felt like crying because deep down inside me this voice was screaming, “This is what I have been missing”.’