The Strictly star shared a flirty video with her Instagram followers

Louise Redknapp finally opened up about her marriage woes over the weekend, revealing that she and husband of 19 years, Jamie were no longer living together.

But despite the candid interview, mum-of-two Louise definitely hasn’t been sitting around and moping as the star looked sassier than ever in her latest social media clip.

Sharing a short video with her Instagram followers, the Strictly Come Dancing star pouted in front of a mirror in a pair of incredible over-the-knee, red boots.

Lifting her leg up in the air, the 42-year-old can be seen flashing her incredible pins in the designer Fendi shoes (which cost more than £1,000 FYI), as she gives a cheeky smile.

The former Eternal singer wrote next to the sexy video: ‘@astylealbum I’m in love with these red #fendi boots #fashion #shoot.’

And the star’s 450k followers couldn’t wait to comment on the saucy snap, as one wrote: ‘You look incredible’.

Another commented: ‘Good legs girl’, while a third added: ‘Bloody hell, how do You get your leg that high and straight!! #flexible’.

The post comes after her footie star, husband Jamie was spotted out and about without his wedding ring for the second time this week.

And Louise confirmed the news we’ve all been dreading as she revealed the couple – who share sons Charley, 13, and Beau, eight – are now living apart after deciding to take a break from their relationship.

Opening up about her split with Jamie, Louise revealed to The Telegraph that she always felt like a ‘Stepford Wife’ until Strictly pal, Daisy Lowe made her feel sexy again.

The star admitted: ‘She kept on at me to wear something sexy and by week three, I was in a leotard and tights not feeling self-conscious at all. I could feel myself changing week by week.

‘Sometimes I felt like crying because deep down inside me this voice was screaming “This is what I have been missing!”‘

In the candid interview, Louise also insisted that she’s not pushing for a divorce at the moment, but needs to be apart from Jamie while she re-thinks her life.

Speaking about her marriage, the star added: ‘He’s an amazing man and we’ve had 20 good years together. I know he’s trying to understand that I do need to do this.’

We hope Louise and Jamie can find happiness, whether that’s together or apart.