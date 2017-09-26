'I really want to be with you'

It’s Sod’s Law that when one part of your life starts going well, another will fall apart – and that’s certainly true for Louise Redknapp right now.

Having reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing last year, Louise’s career is currently riding high, with a starring role in new stage show Cabaret and a singing career comeback planned for later this year.

MORE: ‘So sad’: Fans upset as Louise Redknapp shares ‘family time’ picture – without Jamie

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

But whilst all that’s been going on, the former Eternal star’s 19-year marriage to ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp is said to be in trouble.

Rumours of a split surfaced earlier this year, with Louise reportedly moving out of their family home to stay with her mum, who lives close by.

But now it looks as though Louise could be sending a message to her estranged husband as she prepares to unleash new recordings on the world.

Taking to Instagram this week, Lou shared a video snippet of her in the studio singing Stay, her debut hit with Eternal that reached number four in the UK chart way back in 1993.

I've got a couple of things to share with you all on Wednesday !!!!! heres a sneak peak at one of them 😘🎤x A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

And the lyrics are very telling, with Louise singing: ‘They say that love will come and go / But it’s indispensable to me / I really wanna be with you / What am I gonna do boy?’

And if that wasn’t enough to make you believe that there’s hope for Louise and Jamie to salvage their relationship, she’s also most definitely wearing her wedding ring in the footage!

The clip certainly got fans excited, with one posting: ‘Louise smashing the vocals as always , u always sound better live , voice of an angel 😇’

Another wrote: ‘Chills…. loved Eternal and Louise’s songs 💕👏🏻’

A third added: ‘Easily 1 of best girlband songs of all time.’

High praise indeed!

So will Louise and Jamie put their troubles behind them and reunite for good? Only time will tell. But we reckon Louise’s star is just about to sky-rocket once again…