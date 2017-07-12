It’s claimed that the couple are now living apart

After months of rumours about their marriage being on the rocks, Louise Redknapp has reportedly told friends that things are over between her and husband Jamie.

The couple – who have been married for 19 years and are parents to sons Charlie, 12, and Beau, 8 – are said to be living apart and Louise, 42, has apparently confirmed their split to pals.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Louise Redknapp reveals shock new look and hair change for exciting role

‘Louise told one of her closest friends she and Jamie had split,’ a source says.

‘Louise was quite open about the fact the relationship was over.

‘She mentioned how much time they had spent apart and that when she and Jamie had tried to spend time together, it hadn’t been good.’

It’s claimed that the pair are trying to keep things private out of respect for their kids.

‘It’s a very difficult situation because of their two children who they are both determined to protect,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘That’s why they’re not prepared to officially end the marriage or comment publicly.

‘They hope time apart might fix things, even though that doesn’t look likely.’

However, the source alleges that former footballer Jamie, 44, is ‘fighting’ for the marriage whilst an insider said to be close to Louise says they’re ‘giving each other space as they work through things’.

This comes just a month after the Strictly Come Dancing star denied trouble in the marriage, claiming that she and Jamie were together when they heard the rumours about their relationships.

‘It was surreal,’ Louise said at the time. ‘Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner at Zuma, and were in bed together when we saw on Sky that our marriage was in trouble.

‘We’re great – don’t worry about us, everything’s fine.’

Louise will soon be heading off on tour in a new stage production of Cabaret, which kicks off in September, whilst Jamie works as a pundit on Sky Sports.