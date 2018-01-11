The Strictly star has opened up about her children

Louise Redknapp faced a tough 2017 after announcing her shock split from husband of 19 years, Jamie.

But it looks like the mum-of-two is keeping herself busy this year as she’s just about to head off on tour following more than after 15 years away from music.

And we’re SO excited.

But after re-booting her singing career, now the former Strictly Come Dancing star has revealed how her two sons will be a huge source of support in the wake of her divorce.

The former Eternal singer – who shares boys, Charles, 13 and Beau, nine, with footie pundit Jamie – said: ‘My boys will be coming along to the show, I can’t wait for them to see me on stage for the first time.’

Before adding to MailOnline: ‘I’m truly humbled.’ How sweet is that?

Louise and Jamie split last year and on December 29 the former couple reportedly had their marriage dissolved at the Central Family Court in London in a swift 25-second court hearing.