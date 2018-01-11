The Strictly star has opened up about her children
Louise Redknapp faced a tough 2017 after announcing her shock split from husband of 19 years, Jamie.
But it looks like the mum-of-two is keeping herself busy this year as she’s just about to head off on tour following more than after 15 years away from music.
And we’re SO excited.
But after re-booting her singing career, now the former Strictly Come Dancing star has revealed how her two sons will be a huge source of support in the wake of her divorce.
The former Eternal singer – who shares boys, Charles, 13 and Beau, nine, with footie pundit Jamie – said: ‘My boys will be coming along to the show, I can’t wait for them to see me on stage for the first time.’
Before adding to MailOnline: ‘I’m truly humbled.’ How sweet is that?
Louise and Jamie split last year and on December 29 the former couple reportedly had their marriage dissolved at the Central Family Court in London in a swift 25-second court hearing.
Just days after the quickie divorce, 43-year-old Louise was back on stage performing her first live show in 15 years at Under The Bridge.
Speaking at the event, the mum-of-two said: ‘I hadn’t played a headline show for 15 years and taking to the stage again filled me with so many emotions from nerves to sheer joy.
‘All my family and friends were so supportive and it was wonderful to see so many there too.’
Before adding: ‘The atmosphere in the room was absolutely incredible and I was so moved by the amazing response from fans young and old.’
Following her successful stint on Strictly in 2016 and then her lead role in musical stage show Cabaret, Louise has completely revived her performing career after previously admitting she felt like a ‘Stepford wife’.
The star will be traveling around the UK this January playing gigs in Manchester (January 20), Glasgow (January 21), Birmingham (January 22) and a headline show in London on January 24.
Excuse us while we go and re-learn all the lyrics to ‘2 Faced’ in preparation.