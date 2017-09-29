Louise has FINALLY opened up about her marriage

After months of rumours surrounding her 19-year marriage, Louise Redknapp has finally addressed her supposed split from former footie player Jamie.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has found herself at the centre of a media storm after it was reported she was seeking a divorce from her hubby.

However after keeping very quiet on the rumours, now the 42-year-old has opened up about where her relationship with Jamie stands during a candid interview on This Morning.

After Eamonn Holmes quizzed the Eternal star on her marriage, mum-of-two Louise revealed: ‘It’s been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times.’

The singer added: ‘My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and keeping as much private as possible and putting them first and that’s what the focus is.’

Louise’s confession comes after Jamie made a BIG social media move this week.

The 44-year-old recently cut wife out of a family photo for his profile picture on Instagram – and it now just shows him and their two sons Charley, 13, and Beau, 8.

Fans of the showbiz couple were also left upset after the star shared her own snap on the social media site.

Louise – who’s currently starring in stage show Cabaret – posted a picture of her alongside her two brothers and her mum.

She captioned the shot: ‘Family times !!!!! thank you guys for being there every step of the way love you’.

Family times !!!!! thank you guys for being there every step of the way love you ❤️x A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on Sep 23, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

But while the sweet pic racked up a load of likes, fans couldn’t help but notice Jamie was conspicuously missing from her ‘family time’.