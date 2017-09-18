What does this mean for the Redknapps?

Louise Redknapp has long been at the centre of speculation that her marriage to husband Jamie could be over but her latest move has really got everyone guessing…

The singer was spotted still wearing her wedding ring when she stepped out with friend Will Young in London this week, despite recent reports suggesting the relationship could be over for good.

Louise, 42, showed off the bling on her left hand whilst out and about with Will, with whom she’s starring in an upcoming touring production of Cabaret.

The mum-of-two kept covered up in a baggy red jumper, black leggings and dark sunglasses for the outing but seemed happy to show off her ring.

It’s not the first time lately that Louise – who was first rumoured to have split from Jamie, 44, in July – has got everyone guessing by continuing to wear her wedding band as she also sported it during a visit to the BBC studios earlier this month.

Meanwhile Jamie has also been seen wearing his ring at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, leaving many fans confused about the status of their 19-year marriage.

However, as Now reported last week, it looks like this isn’t necessarily a sign that the couple are back on track sadly.

‘Louise and Jamie are both in a better place right now but unfortunately that place isn’t with each other,’ a well-placed source says.

‘Keeping their wedding rings on means the rumours are at bay but, the truth is, they still don’t know what the future holds.’

Louise is thought to have been staying with her mum just down the road from the mansion she shared with Jamie and their two sons Charley, 13, and Beau, 8.

And on Monday the Strictly Come Dancing star got everyone wondering even more by hiding her wedding ring hand in her pocket whilst posing for photos at London Fashion Week.

It comes after Now revealed earlier this month that Louise is said to be weighing up her options when it comes to the marriage as she continues to focus on her career amidst the rumours.