She’s really upped her style game lately…
When we think of Louise Redknapp we can’t help but remember her outfits from the Eternal days back in the early nineties, when she used to rock baggy jeans, CAT boots and crop tops like a boss…
The Eternal girls had the best style EVER, with their wardrobes featuring everything from double denim to matching prints and dungaree dresses. But now – some 23 years on from when the band first burst onto the scene – Louise has come into her own fashion-wise, bringing more sass and style then we’ve seen from her before.
Her style game started to peak during the mum-of-two’s incredible performance on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, where Louise, 42, made it all the way to the finals. After a prolonged spell out of the limelight to raise her and Jamie’s kids – sons Charley, 13, and Beau, eight – it seemed the spotlight was firmly back on the singer.
And so adept is Lou at putting together a winning outfit that she even teamed up with her mate, stylist Emma Thatcher, to launch fashion blog A Style Album, where she documents all her fabulous 40-something looks.
Now, a year on from her Strictly appearance and amid rumours of the breakdown of her marriage with ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp, it’s no surprise that Louise wants to step out looking her absolute best right now.
We can’t fault her new style so have put together a gallery of her best and most questionable looks spanning her 21-year career – there’s a lot of them that’s for sure… enjoy!
Louise Redknapp, 1996
Ahh, little Louise in her oversized leather jacket – it’s hard to believe this was once fashionable!
Credit: Ilpo Musto/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, September 2000
Bra-less and ALL the leather, she stepped out at the Elle style awards looking carefree and happy!
Credit: Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, September 2001
Just look at those jeans! They’re so old-school that flares have even come back into fashion since then…
Credit: Tony Kyriacou/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie and Louise Redknapp, September 2003
With hubby Jamie, Louise rocks knee-high boots & an LBD
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, February 2004
This is where Louise starts to come into her own – these wide leg cropped trousers are super stylish
Credit: Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie and Louise Redknapp, March 2004
Uh-oh, looks like we spoke to soon!
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, June 2005
Was there ever a more mid-noughties outfit than this?
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Jamie and Louise Redknapp, February 2006
Trying out black and blue for another red carpet appearance – but what’s with Jamie’s look!?
Credit: Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, July 2006
Tanned to the max, we’re starting to wonder when these outfits are going to get good again..?
Credit: Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie and Louise Redknapp, September 2009
Is it a dress? A top and skirt? A massive belt? Who knows…
Credit: James Curley/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, October 2009
She’s getting there but it’s a slow process!
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie and Louise Redknapp, December 2011
Oversized and dowdy, this isn’t Lou’s strongest look
Credit: David Hartley/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, January 2012
Big Purple one from Quality Street, anyone?
Credit: Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, May 2012
Cute colour but the shape is all wrong and does nothing for her figure – sorry Lou!
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie and Louise Redknapp, May 2013
Things are looking up with this elegant dress at the BAFTA TV awards
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Retail Trust London Ball at Grosvenor House, London, Britain – 28 Jan 2013
Suited and booted and looking dreamy, we can’t fault anything about this look
Credit: Ray Tang/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, July 2013
Cool trousers – blue and green should always be seen!
Credit: Marcus Dawes/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, February 2015
Looking absolutely incredible, we love everything about this outfit – pink and leather look great together
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie and Louise Redknapp, April 2015
What a stunner of a dress!
Credit: JABPromotions/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, June 2015
Looks like Blue is Lou’s colour
Credit: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, October 2015
Trying out the PJ top trend! When she gets out of her comfort zone Louise looks fab
Credit: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock
Jamie and Louise Redknapp, August 2015
We absolutely loving the detail on this skirt – did you notice the skeletons? Cute!
Credit: REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, October 2016
A little bit boring compared to the past few looks, but a pop of red jazzes things up nicely
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, November 2016
Great shirt, but the trousers are a bit on the big side…
Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, February 2017
This Preen dress is a pure delight and teamed with leather it looks even better
Credit: Silvia Olsen/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, June 2017
Sexy and slinky – this is the Louise we love and know now!
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, March 2017
Monochrome is a good look on Louise, and can we steal the Mugler skirt please?
Credit: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, March 2017
Showing a peek of her bra, we love this sexy look – the bag doesn’t match but it’s all good
Credit: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, April 2017
Sweet neckline and very feminine for another awards ceremony
Credit: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, June 2017
Trying a kimono style top – we’re pretty impressed with this outfit
Credit: Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock
Louise Redknapp, August 2017
She sure loves her black and white, and why wouldn’t she when she looks this good?
Credit: Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock