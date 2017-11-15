Louise has shared a very risque photo with her followers

We’re used to seeing Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson flashing her rock hard abs on Instagram.

The perks of having personal trainer, Ryan Libbey as a boyfriend…

But now the fitness fanatic has taken things to a whole new level during a romantic mini-break away with Ryan, as she stripped totally NAKED for a steamy bathroom selfie.

Sharing the cheeky photo with her one million followers, the reality star can be seen perching on the rim of the bath with her legs stretched to the other side.

With her arm strategically placed over her incred body, the 27-year-old’s long brown hair falls down her back while she looks sultrily at her phone screen.

‘Tub time #bathroomgoals’, Louise wrote next to the daring shot, which was taken at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Sasions hotel in Oxford.

'Tub time #bathroomgoals', Louise wrote next to the daring shot, which was taken at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Sasions hotel in Oxford.

Naturally, Louise’s followers were quick to comment on the racy post and it racked up 31.6k likes in a matter of hours.

‘Love it Louise stunning as always xx’, one fan wrote.



Another commented: ‘Total goals .. this just shows me that you put in the work you get the results …#inspiredme @louise.thompson’.

And a third added: ‘Spectacular Louise Beautiful! Love how confident you are! You look fabulous’.

While many fans were calling for Louise’s brother Sam Thompson to recreate the photo – as he often takes to Instagram with his very own version of Louise’s sexy selfies.

A little like THIS hilarious shot…

And this…

When you're having a pin off with your sister, it's probably time to start doing leg day 😂 but even so @louise.thompson my pins are far better than yours 👀😂

We could look at these all day… And we’re not the only ones, as an excited follower said: ‘Can’t wait for @samthompsonuk copycat!!! Go on boy!’, and another pleaded: ‘When is @samthompsonuk gonna copy that pic?’.

Although to be honest, we’re not sure we’d like to see Sam recreate Louise’s naked pic…