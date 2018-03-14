Eeeek!

Before Made In Chelsea welcomed the likes of Alex Mytton and Georgia Toffolo, original posh boy Spencer Matthews used to rule the streets of SW10 with his BFF Hugo Taylor.

But despite leaving all the MIC drama behind him three years ago, it looks like Spenny’s former co star and ex girlfriend Louise Thompson has now thrown some serious shade at the reality star.

After being asked about Spencer’s recent engagement to model Vogue Williams – which he did following a performance of Disney’s Lion King – Louise quipped that she ‘dodged a bullet’ when it comes to marrying the I’m A Celeb star. Ouch!

Clearly not impressed with her former beau’s romantic gesture, Louise told Heat: ‘I find it so odd that he proposed at The Lion King!’

The 27-year-old added: ‘That would be my worst nightmare, so I’m bloody glad I dodged that bullet.’ AWKS!

Although it looks like there’s no bad blood between the exes – who had a pretty tumultuous relationship during their time on the show – as Louise went on to praise Spencer’s relationship.

‘I honestly thought he would never settle down! It’s nice that anyone can change’, she said.

‘Spencer has always been so friendly, and said when he has kids, he wants me to be a godparent, which is cute’. AW!

And it looks like Spencer isn’t too bothered about what anyone else thinks as he recently gushed about his ‘special’ engagement to Vogue.

‘I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time. We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her’, he told recently told new! magazine.

‘The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit.

‘The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes!’

AW! And obviously it worked as Spencer announced the exciting marriage news on Instagram last month when he shared a sweet snap of his fiance wearing an INCRED ring.

Better get planning, guys!