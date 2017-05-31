This 22-year-old is going to bring some ambition into the villa!

With Love Island already on the reminder for next week, we are slowly meeting the contestants one by one. And what would Love Island be without a well-spoken lady?

We’ve got the girl from Devon, and we’ve got the girl from Essex. It’s now time to meet Camilla Thurlow from Dumfries! Here are a few facts about this 27-year-old.

She one hooked up with Prince Harry…

Three years ago, Camilla hooked up with Prince Harry on a night out just after the split from Cressida Bonas. When asked what her dating reputation is like she responded ‘The general these is that things always happen to me that aren’t funny at the time but are hilarious to look back on.’ We wonder if what happened with Prince Harry falls into one of those moments?

Feast for the beast A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:03am PST

She is in to rock climbing…

Most of the other female contestants are into the gym or running. Not this girl! She likes to take part in the occasional rock climb, and she seems good at it! Camilla claims ‘I’m quite independent and strong. A huge part of it is pushing myself out of my comfort zone and forcing myself to make a connection with someone.’ Rock climbing is definitely one way of jumping out of your comfort zone!

Spidercam A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Oct 16, 2016 at 10:34am PDT

She hasn’t got the warmest of personalities (or at least when you first meet her)…

When Camilla was asked what her biggest fear was about going into the villa, she replied ‘The first is people not liking my personality’. She continues to talk about her personality coming across ‘a bit cold’ but says that it’s only because she is ‘independent and strong’. Although, she doesn’t look cold in her Instagram – she’s always smiling!

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Aug 31, 2015 at 6:58am PDT

She seems like a bit of an explorer…

Her Instagram also shows that she has been many different places. Camilla said ‘I’ve been lucky to have an interesting career that has taken me all over the world, and I have a lot of great experiences.’ Her job is definitely something that is interesting. She works in Explosive Ordnance Disposal. When was the last time we had one of them on our TV screens?

Goodbye Afghanistan – thank you for a pretty spectacular send-off A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:56am PST

We can already tell that Camilla is going to bring some excitement into the villa, but the good excitement! We can’t wait to see her on our screens Monday the 5th June!

By Lois Pia North