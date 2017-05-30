Love Island 2017: Who is Chloe Crowhurst? Everything you need to know about the new contestant

This Essex girl is planning to bring the three F's to the villa: Fun, Fiery and Fantastic!

It’s only a couple of days until we all get sucked into Love Island 2017 (FINALLY), which means it’s time to get to know the islanders that will be hitting the villa.

One of the ladies to be announced this week is 22-year-old Chloe Crowhurst from Essex!

Read more: ‘Total Fraud’: TOWIE’s John Clark SLAMS girlfriend Chloe Crowhurst after finding out she’s going on Love Island

She isn’t exactly going into the villa single…

Chloe herself hasn’t been in the spotlight before this, but she has been in a relationship with somebody who is VERY familiar to our TV screens…

Turns out that our very own ex-Love Island and current TOWIE star, Jonathan Clark, has been in a relationship with Chloe for the last seven months, and living with her for six. Jon found out with the rest of the nation that Chloe would be entering the villa this coming Monday and soon after took to Instagram to share his heartache.

So this was my gf chloe and she lived with me for last 6 months at my house we done everything together!! And the hole timeshe was going behind my back! To get on loveisland anyone that knows the pair is knows we was in a relationship! And have been for at least 7 months! She even came and picked a puppy up with me last week! And stayed at mine the night before she flew to @loveisland I can't belive I've been had over is such a way! She is totally fraud! She didn't even break up with me just her phone went off and her mum said she dropped it down the toilet! I'm gutted to think that someome@I let be part my family for so long can do this!! I feel sorry@for@amy guy she gets with on the island!! Let me get back out there and say my piece!! All I ever did was be there for her and support her! We fully together and she didn't even break up with me! I just want people to know the truth!

However, Chloe claims that she hasn’t met Mr Right yet, and that is why she is heading into the villa. She stated “I meet so many pigs! I want to meet somebody nice.” Chloe also makes a dig at the men in her area “I mean Essex boys – come on! They’re not great.” Well, we thought Jon was great…

Her dog is super cute!

Chloe’s Instagram page isn’t shy of a few photographs of her cute dog, Bow. It seems that they have shared a lot of special moments together… even a bath!

She's ruined my bath but they don't get much cuter! #bubbles

She has a celebrity crush on David Beckham!

Chloe didn’t mind sharing her celebrity crushes. Her top crush being the world renowned David Beckham followed by ‘Jamie Redknapp. He’s looking very good lately!’ She quickly admitted ‘I do like an older man’.

Chloe use to look VERY different…

💚

You wouldn’t think that a couple of years ago Chloe was a brunette babe, let alone a red-head! It seems Chloe has changed her appearance quite a few times whilst growing up.

We can already tell that she is going to make the villa very interesting…

