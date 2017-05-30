This Essex girl is planning to bring the three F's to the villa: Fun, Fiery and Fantastic!

It’s only a couple of days until we all get sucked into Love Island 2017 (FINALLY), which means it’s time to get to know the islanders that will be hitting the villa.

One of the ladies to be announced this week is 22-year-old Chloe Crowhurst from Essex!

READ THE LATEST CELEBRITY NEWS!

Read more: ‘Total Fraud’: TOWIE’s John Clark SLAMS girlfriend Chloe Crowhurst after finding out she’s going on Love Island

She isn’t exactly going into the villa single…

Chloe herself hasn’t been in the spotlight before this, but she has been in a relationship with somebody who is VERY familiar to our TV screens…

Turns out that our very own ex-Love Island and current TOWIE star, Jonathan Clark, has been in a relationship with Chloe for the last seven months, and living with her for six. Jon found out with the rest of the nation that Chloe would be entering the villa this coming Monday and soon after took to Instagram to share his heartache.

However, Chloe claims that she hasn’t met Mr Right yet, and that is why she is heading into the villa. She stated “I meet so many pigs! I want to meet somebody nice.” Chloe also makes a dig at the men in her area “I mean Essex boys – come on! They’re not great.” Well, we thought Jon was great…

Her dog is super cute!

Chloe’s Instagram page isn’t shy of a few photographs of her cute dog, Bow. It seems that they have shared a lot of special moments together… even a bath!

She's ruined my bath but they don't get much cuter! #bubbles A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on Dec 4, 2012 at 9:48am PST

She has a celebrity crush on David Beckham!

Chloe didn’t mind sharing her celebrity crushes. Her top crush being the world renowned David Beckham followed by ‘Jamie Redknapp. He’s looking very good lately!’ She quickly admitted ‘I do like an older man’.

Chloe use to look VERY different…

💚 A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on Aug 22, 2014 at 6:19am PDT

You wouldn’t think that a couple of years ago Chloe was a brunette babe, let alone a red-head! It seems Chloe has changed her appearance quite a few times whilst growing up.

We can already tell that she is going to make the villa very interesting…

By Lois Pia North