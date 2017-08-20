It's all over for these Islanders

Love Island had a pretty high success rate in creating some solid couples this year but sadly for one pair their romance has crashed and burned outside of the villa.

Despite almost reaching the final and making a seriously cute duo, Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison have confirmed that they’ve SPLIT just weeks after the show ended.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Transformation! Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow reveals bold new look

However, the way they’ve announced their break-up has led to things getting a bit messy…

Georgia, 22, hinted at drama when she cryptically Tweeted on Saturday: ‘Would like to confirm that myself and sam are no longer together. Unfortunately for some men one girl isn’t always enough’

Ooh-er. This quickly sparked speculation about what the Essex girl could mean but Georgia took to Twitter again a few hours later to clarify the situation.

‘I’m not saying @SamGowland123 cheated … that’s not the case our relationship pretty much broke down a couple of weeks ago now,’ she explained.

‘But following on from his social media posts last night I felt it’s best to announce we are both single.’

This comes after Sam, 21, was pictured partying on Friday night with pals including Ex On The Beach star Kayleigh Morris.

In a new deleted photo Sam posed with his arm around Kayleigh and wrote: ‘Love making mates.’

Despite all of this shade, Sam said that he and Georgia would remains friends when he confirmed the split on Twitter.

‘I can confirm that me and georgia aren’t together anymore, we haven’t been for a while now! Wish her all the best in the future,’ the Geordie lad posted.

He also reTweeted Georgia’s message in which she said he didn’t cheat on her and added: ‘Just to clarify ! Still mates now, wish her all the best x’

Meanwhile a rep for Sam confirms to Metro: ‘Any suggestion, however subtle, that Sam has been anything less than completely faithful during his relationship with Georgia is totally false.’

And to think they were SO cute together in the villa during the baby task with their ‘daughter’ Star Sign. *sob*

Georgia and Sam’s split comes after it was confirmed that fellow Islanders Montana Brown and Alex Beattie have already called time on their romance.

Thankfully the four couples who reached the final – Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes, and Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen – are still keeping the love alive.