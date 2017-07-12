Love Island 2017 finale date REVEALED! Everything you need to know…

But what will we do with our lives?

It’s hard to remember a time when we weren’t spending our evenings watching the Love Island singletons laugh, fight, kiss and er… get cosy in the luxury villa.

But cast your minds back to the start of June and you might recall the bunch of new hopefuls flying off the Spain in the quest to find ‘The One’.

(And get a really good tan.)

Read: All the Latest TV news

With Island OG’s Amber Davies, Montana Brown, Camilla Thurlow, Chloe Crowhurst and Olivia Attwood first to move in, they were soon joined by boys Marcel Somerville, Sam Gowland, Dom Lever, Harley Judge and Kem Cetinay.

And the it didn’t take long for the drama to begin…

More: ‘Amazing!’ This Morning’s Holly Willoughby delights Love Island fans with THIS funny snap

With more make-ups, break-ups, re-couplings and dumpings than we can even begin to discuss in one sitting, the ITV2 show really is the reality gift that just keeps on giving.

Which is why we’re still coming to terms with the fact it’ll be over in less than two weeks.

We feel you Britney.

So, when is the final? Well, previous series’ have run for seven weeks – meaning this year’s send-off will conclude during the last week of July.

And after Love Island bosses revealed that we’ll be saying goodbye to our favourite matchmaking show in just 12 days – we now know for sure that the winners will be revealed on Monday 24th July.

More: ‘Thanks for the invite’- Harley Judge’s awkward reaction to latest Love Island twist did NOT go down well with viewers

Unfortunately the bosses over at LI HQ are keeping the details of the final under-wraps, although we do know that any of the contestants currently in the villa could be in with a shot of winning.

While dumped Islanders Sam Gowland and Mike Thalassitis could ALSO be getting their hands on the prize thanks to Wednesday night’s shock announcement.

And host, Caroline Flack also teased another exciting twist when she was grilled on the £50k prize fund.

If you missed the show last year, during 2016’s final – when Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey were crowned king and queen of the villa – they each had to pick an envelope.

And while Nathan’s envelope had £0 in it, Cara’s had £50,000 in it – and she had to decide whether to split the money with her partner, or keep it all for herself.

Obviously the ‘love or money’ question came pretty easily to loved-up Cara as she decided to split the money and both contestants walked away with £25k each.

But speaking about this year’s fund Caroline let slip on Sunday Brunch that 2017 could be totally different.

‘There is £50,000 that they share,’ Flack revealed on the show. ‘If you saw it last year it gets to a point where you can, erm, actually it might change this year so…’

OKAY, now we’re completely torn between never wanting the show to end and desperately needing to know what happens in the final.