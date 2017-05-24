Love Island 2017 is set to be ‘sexiest series to date’: Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know!

Because we've been waiting all year for this...

SO, it’s almost that time of year again – when the sun comes out and we get to watch a bunch of single hopefuls create all kinds of drama in a luxury villa in Mallorca.

And thank god, because we’ve had a Love Island shaped hole in our lives ever since it finished last Summer and we just NEED our fix of outrageous antics.

Although we all knew LI would be returning – because it’s only one of the greatest reality shows to grace our telly boxes – it was finally confirmed for a comeback in Feb, with Caroline Flack set to remain as presenter.

YAAS.

But while the Island host is keeping her rightful spot at the head of the show dropping killer bombshells and announcing surprising twists, there are going to be a few changes to ITV2’s hit show so here’s EVERYTHING you need to know.

When will it air?

After months of speculation, ITV have FINALLY revealed when the new show will start – and it’s a lot sooner than you might think.

Although we assumed it would be in June, the popular channel recently Tweeted the message: ‘Confirmed: Love Island starts Monday 5 June at 9pm on ITV2’.

Okay, excuse us while we clear our diaries for the foreseeable future…

How does it work?

If you haven’t managed to catch the last two series’ – which we advice you to catch up on – a load of attractive single guys and gals are sent over to a luxurious villa for a summer of passion.

The contestants then have to pair up and compete in a load of funny challenges and shocking twists, all while trying to find ‘the one’ – or at least convince us at home they have to avoid getting voted out.

At the end of the series, the last couple standing are then asked to either split the £50,000 prize fund, or take the entire jackpot for themselves. Brutal, right?

Where can we watch Love Island?

It’ll be back on ITV2 this year, but as well as a daily programme of all the villa goings-on there will also be a weekly live studio show in the UK.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed there’ll be a load of celeb guests, exclusive interviews and all the gossip from what’s promised to be ‘the sauciest and sexiest series to date.’

What can we expect?

Speaking about the new-look spin-off programme, commissioning editor for ITV Comedy and Entertainment,said: ‘Last year, Love Island became a real part of the national conversation and now, our new studio show will help feed our viewers’ appetite for more…If the twists and turns are anywhere near as fast paced as last year, it looks like Caroline and our studio guests will have plenty to talk about…’ Eeek.

Well, if we’re basing this on the last couple of years – the type of things we can expect to see are a load of fiery bust-ups, a LOT of sex, a fair few walk outs, a proposal and maybe even a de-crowning (poor, Zara Holland).

And with the likes ofandfrom series one now expecting a baby and 2016’s loved-up couple,andgetting engaged since they appeared on the show, who knows what could happen when this year’s singles enter the villa…