The time has almost come

It might only be April, but that doesn’t mean we’re not already thinking about/talking about/obsessing over the next series of Love Island.

To tell you the truth, we’ve found it hard to concentrate on anything else since the last series ended back in July…

When the likes of Kem Cetinay, Amber Davies, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes said goodbye to the villa we were left with a deep, unfillable hole in our lives (maybe a little dramatic, but you get the idea).

Fortunately, we’ve finally got some good news for all you LI fanatics out there, as Radio Times have revealed this year’s edition of the ITV2 reality dating show will last an incredible eight weeks.

That means we get to watch seven more glorious days of mugginess, pieing off, grafting and of course, plenty of cracking on. Hoorah!

And with that life changing news still ringing in our ears, here’s everything else we know about Love Island 2018 so far…

Love Island 2018: When does it start?

Unfortunately, we don’t currently have an exact start date for the first episode of Love Island 2018. But what we do know from the previous three years is that the show has always started either in the last week of May or the beginning of June.

Caroline Flack also hinted last week that it will be back on ITV2 in two months by sharing THIS exciting Tweet.

Excuse us while we go and cancel every single plan we have in June.

Love Island 2018: Who’s presenting the show?

Speaking of Caroline, of course she’s back fronting the nation’s fave reality show.

Dropping some major clues, the telly star posted a photo of herself on Instagram at the beginning of April along with the caption: ‘Exciting PROMO WEEK ahead. How has it been a year???? Where does time go???’

It’s felt like a lifetime to us, Caz…

Love Island voiceover and all round legend Iain Stirling also teased his own return to the show, admitting on This Morning: ‘I hope so, I want to be!’

Oh, we hope so too, Iain.

Love Island 2018: Who’s taking part?

The boys and girls about to head into the villa haven’t yet been announced this year – but that hasn’t stopped us all turning into undercover spies to try and uncover the latest lucky contestants.

Earlier this year rumours did the rounds that Danny Dyer‘s daughter Dani could be signing up after she had to leave Survival Of The Fittest due to an injury.

Although the 22-year-old didn’t seem too keen as she said on Good Morning Britain: ‘I haven’t planned on going on Love Island it’s a bit too intense for me.

‘Love Island is more intense romance but with this you could have chose it.’ Hmm…

Another name rumoured to be in talks with ITV producers in hunky 23-year-old Ethan Allen, who’s actually the younger brother of last year’s Islander Gabby Allen.

A TV insider told The Sun Online: ‘Ethan didn’t want to go on the show initially, even though Gabby had such an amazing time.

‘But producers were keen to get him on board and he’s been in for a couple of meetings.

‘He’s not fully on board yet, and it’s too early to say who’s definitely going on the show, but he’s in talks and Gabby is encouraging him to do it.’ We REALLY hope he gives in.

And it turns out it’s not too late to be in Love Island yourself as you can apply HERE – but best be quick because applications close at the end of this month…

Love Island 2018: Where is the villa?

It looks as though the islanders will again be enjoying the luxury delights of the same villa we saw on screen last year.

The sun-soaked property is set in Majorca, and although the rooms might have a bit of a refurbish, the villa layout is probably going to stay the same with a huge shared bedroom, incredible pool and a fair few sun lounges.

We don’t reckon the newest singletons be too disappointed with these surroundings.

Love Island 2018: What’s new?

Despite there being rumours that this year’s Love Island would feature gay and lesbian couples for the first time, those reports have been shot down by ITV bosses.

An executive producer previously told Now: ‘The format doesn’t really allow it. If you’re familiar with the programme, it’s about coupling and recoupling.’

There’s also been A LOT of speculating about what other changes could be made for series four, with an insider at The Sun teasing that executives had ‘big plans up their sleeves’.

‘Given just how massively popular the show became last year they’re desperate to make sure the next series really kicks off with a bang’, the source said.

‘They’re planning on the season opener beginning with two big villas – just like they introduced midway through last series.’

Although a spokesperson for ITV later shot down the rumours, adding that no plans had been made for the summer just yet. Damn!



Right, is it June yet?