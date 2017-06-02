You *might* recognise the footy 'fella...
We don’t know about you, but we’re simply counting down the days/hours/minutes/seconds until Love Island makes its very welcome way back onto our screens.
And so, following this weeks revelation of exactly who is hitting up this years villa of lurrrrrveeeeeee, we’ve been absolutely fascinated with knowing absolutely *everything* about our upcoming Islanders.
The latest? Islander Montana Brown’s alleged former romance with a Manchester United footballer…
According to a recent bout of allegations, Montana reportedly had a previous romance with Manchester United reserve keeper, Kieran O’Hara.
Since the allegations, Montana has opened up about her past relationship with the footballer during the CelebsNow visit to the Love Island villa- sharing that they parted ways on account of the ‘distance’.
Montana explains, ‘The distance with me and Kieran was way to far. If I’d felt he was the potential father I’d have moved to be with him’.
She then added that there is no chance of a reconciliation between the pair: ‘His family are really lovely people. But we won’t get back together as I’m friends with his Ex now’.