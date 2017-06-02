You *might* recognise the footy 'fella...

We don’t know about you, but we’re simply counting down the days/hours/minutes/seconds until Love Island makes its very welcome way back onto our screens.

And so, following this weeks revelation of exactly who is hitting up this years villa of lurrrrrveeeeeee, we’ve been absolutely fascinated with knowing absolutely *everything* about our upcoming Islanders.

The latest? Islander Montana Brown’s alleged former romance with a Manchester United footballer…

According to a recent bout of allegations, Montana reportedly had a previous romance with Manchester United reserve keeper, Kieran O’Hara.

Since the allegations, Montana has opened up about her past relationship with the footballer during the CelebsNow visit to the Love Island villa- sharing that they parted ways on account of the ‘distance’.

Montana explains, ‘The distance with me and Kieran was way to far. If I’d felt he was the potential father I’d have moved to be with him’.

She then added that there is no chance of a reconciliation between the pair: ‘His family are really lovely people. But we won’t get back together as I’m friends with his Ex now’.

However, Montana has high hopes for her time in the Love Island villa- sharing that it is ‘l ike a high end matchmaking company’.

Talking of her relationship aims, Montana shares: ‘I don’t want to live a poverty life’, before adding ‘I want lots of kids , 4-6, so I have to be able to afford it. I was shaped by private school so I want to give my kids that’.

Lets watch this space for romance on the island for Montana. Catch the brand spankin’ new series of Love Island on ITV2 Mondat from 9pm!

