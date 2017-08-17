Is Alex about to couple up with someone else already?

Since Love Island finished what feels like MONTHS ago – we’re probably more obsessed with the Islanders than we were before.

And while we were doing our daily social media round up of the stars, it was newly single fifth place star Alex Beattie who caught our eye on Wednesday evening.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

After splitting with Island fave Montana Brown just last week claiming ‘things weren’t the same’, the Newcastle lad has shared some pictures looking VERY cosy with another ITV2 co-star – Miss Chyna Ellis!

Now if you cast your minds back a few weeks, Chyna entered Casa Amor along with four other ladies and caused a whole load of drama when she strutted back into the villa arm-in-arm with Amber Davies‘ beau, Kem.

More: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s a learning curve…’ Love Island’s Olivia Attwood reveals the TRUTH about Chris Hughes relationship amid ‘split’ claims

Unfortunately for Chyna she was soon dumped when Kem realised he was madly in love with Amber and the pair went on the win the show…

Anyway, the model might not have found romance in the LI villa but back in Blighty she was spotted on a wild night out with Alex alongside fellow islander, Danielle Sellers.

Posting a cheeky selfie on his Instagram Stories, Alex can be seen cosying up to the blonde beauty while the pair pout at the camera.

Chyna also posted a string of photos of the pair getting down on the dancefloor together – and even shared a video of her hopping on Alex’s lap. Ooo la la.

Although 22-year-old Alex seemed to hint there was nothing going on between the reality pair as he Tweeted on Thursday morning: ‘Rumours rumours rumours, yawn’. Hmm…

This wouldn’t be the first time Chyna has got close with one of the LI lads as she previously dated Essex boy, Jonny Mitchell.

That was until he referred to her as ‘just a friend’ live on the AfterSun reunion show and the pair became mortal enemies… Awks!

Maybe Chyna has finally found her Love Island hunk?