Eeek, this looks painful!

Love Island star Alex Beattie has revealed he’s had a hair transplant after suffering from insecurities for years.

The reality star – who found short-lived love with Montana Brown on the show – has confessed he made the decision to go under the knife after cruel bullies mocked him over the size of his forehead.

Sharing a bloodied photo of himself following the painful procedure, Alex revealed the reason behind the surgery to his 688k followers, admitting he’s ‘always had a issue’ with his hairline.

‘So the reason I’ve been off the radar a little bit the past few days is I’ve undergone some surgery’, he started the lengthy post.

‘Something I’ve been extremely insecure about for years.. my hairline.’

The TV star then went on to reveal he took inspiration from former X Factor contestant and I’m A Celeb star – Jake Quickenden, who recently revealed the results of his own hair transplant.

‘Although I’m not loosing any hair I’ve always had a issue about the height of my hairline so after seeing @jakequickenden14 reaching out and telling the world his story I got in contact with him for more info.’

Geordie lad, Alex then went on to tell fans about his ‘swollen head’ following the procedure, before revealing he’s ‘so so happy’ with the results.

‘So glad I had this done even though many of you will say I didn’t need it I honestly hated it’, he continued.

Alex finally added: ‘Any haters find somewhere else to comment because I’m blind to your ignorance, much love’.

During his stint on Love Island, Alex fell for Hertfordshire beauty Montana, 21, before the pair decided to call it quits just weeks after leaving the villa.

And despite keeping quiet about his plans for surgery, it turns out his ex-girlfriend was one of the only people he told.

The 22-year-old admitted to The Sun: ‘There were only a few people that knew about it really, close family, my best friends and also Montana knew about it when we were on Love Island because I told her in the villa.’

Alex has also opened up about the bullying he faced as a child, telling the publication: ‘In school I used to get picked on for having a big forehead and being skinny.

‘Obviously I could change the body thing by going to the gym and that was a consistent thing over four/five year and I even ended up winning trophies for the body building. So my hairline was the one thing that was left to sort.’

We’re happy Alex is feeling better about himself!