‘So excited!’ Love Island’s Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland send fans wild with talk of BABIES

First comes love, then comes marriage...

The whole nation might be obsessed with Jonny Mitchell and Camilla Thurlow – aka Jomilla – on Love Island right now, thanks to their ADORABLE date on Thursday night.

But last year’s power couple Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland are definitely still melting our hearts.

The engaged pair – who met just 12 months ago on the ITV2 reality show – have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa and will soon be the first ever couple to get married.

We’re still waiting for our invite, guys…

Anyway, with their relationship giving us complete #couplegoals, it looks like these two could be ready to take things to the next level and join BBF’s Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde in the baby club. Eeeek!

Alex sparked rumours when he shared an adorable picture of him and Essex girl, Liv during a parenting challenge on the show.

Next to the snap, which shows Olivia kissing her other half on the shoulder, the Brummie scaffolder wrote: ‘Memories, can’t wait for a little family @oliviadbuck’.

But before we all start picking out baby names, the star added: ‘liv is not pregnant btw’.

Memories ❤️ can't wait for a little family @oliviadbuck ( liv is not pregnant btw 😂) A post shared by A L E X B O W E N (@ab_bowen) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

But even Alex’s admission didn’t stop fans speculating as one excited follower wrote: ‘You’ve started something here lad.’

And another added: ‘Omg I got so excited for a minute thought u guys were having a lil fam, sure it’s not too far in the future tho.’

While a third said: ‘When is liv gonna have a baby you and liv would be great parents xx’.

Alex’s mum, Louise even got involved when she then hilariously commented: ‘B****y hell I better get saving @oliviadbuck @ab_bowen xx.’

To which her cheeky son replied: ‘Not yet mother!’

But it was Olivia’s reply which really got tongues wagging as she quipped: ‘Soon,’ followed by a winking emoji.

Does this mean we could be meeting our THIRD Love Island baby very soon?! Oh we hope so because, let’s be honest, Olivia and Alex’s children are going to be BEAUTIFUL.