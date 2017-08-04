The reality star has been snapped up already

Since winning Love Island just over a week ago, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay are showing no signs of slowing down.

Not only did they pocket £50k between them, but Kem recently landed a deal with massive fashion brand, Boohoo.com just days after leaving the villa.

And now it looks like girlfriend, Amber is following in his footsteps after landing a HUGE contract with Motel Rocks.

The Welsh dancer has reportedly signed a 500k a year deal to be the face of the top international fashion brand – who are known for their seriously sequinned dresses.

A source told OK!: ‘Amber is a perfect ambassador for the Motel brand, she’s young, fun and has brave personal style.

‘She was a fan of Motel long before she became famous and it was a no-brainier to have her on board with us.’

And 20-year-old Amber seemed to confirm the exciting news after she Tweeted her 252k followers: ‘Exciting day ahead @MotelRocks‘ on Friday morning.

Although it’s not surprising Amber was snapped up by the label as she was praised throughout the show for her glam style.

And remember that jazzy blue sequinned mini dress she wore during the final? That was Motel Rocks – so she’s perfect for the job!

Can't believe it's the end of our love island experience… wrap party is going off!!!!! Thank you so much to who ever voted during our time in the villa, we love you soooooo much 💋💋💋💋❤️ wearing my stunning blue sequin dress from @motelrocks 💫 A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

As well as becoming an ambassador for Motel Rocks – which is a fashion favourite for Kylie and Kendall Jenner – Amber has also signed to top talent agency marco/richards.

And with stars like Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh, Emmerdale star Adam Thomas and a whole host of other household names on their books, we’re sure Amber is going to do VERY well for herself.

But she’s not the only one raking in the offers as semi-finalist, Montana Brown has also signed a deal with PrettyLittleThing to be the UK brand ambassador for the fashion brand.



While Montana’s other half Alex Beattie and finalist Marcel Somerville are ALSO modelling for Boohoo men.

OKAY, where can we sign up for next year’s Love Island again?