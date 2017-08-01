The Island winner has candidly opened up about her secret struggle

Love Island‘s Amber Davies may have just had the summer of her life after being crowned Queen of the villa alongside boyfriend, Kem Cetinay – but it definitely wasn’t all plain sailing for the welsh beauty.

And following a whirlwind few weeks, the 20-year-old has now opened up about her secret struggle with anxiety during her time in Majorca.

‘I got ill at one point and I got really bad anxiety. I couldn’t breathe,’ the star candidly told OK! magazine.

After also catching the flu, Amber was even taken out of the luxury villa to seek some professional help.

The former Islander emotionally explained: ‘This was before Casa Amor, around four weeks in when we were bickering all the time.

‘I had to leave the villa for a bit and I got taken to speak to the show’s psychologist and all the executive producers. They really looked after me.’

Good to hear! And it looks like ITV2 bosses weren’t the only ones looking after Amber, as she also revealed partner Kem really stepped up to the plate.

‘Kem was amazing. He would stay up with me because I was coughing all night.’ How sweet is that?



Despite never facing anxiety before, Amber reveals the pressure of the villa really got to her, admitting: ‘Everything just built up and hit me at once. Everything was getting so on top of me and everything was trapped in me.

‘I thought I had a tight chest because I was smoking, but it was down to anxiety. It was scary’.

Luckily, Amber was able to get over her mental health struggles and managed to turn it around in the villa eventually going on to win the show.

And it looks like things are only getting better for Amber after touching down back in England as the dancer’s even landed a presenting job alongside Kem on Good Morning Britain!

As well as bringing us all our showbiz news, the couple will no doubt spend their time getting on telly presenter (and full-time Love Island hater), Piers Morgan‘s nerves.

We can’t WAIT to see his face.