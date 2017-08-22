They may not have started their Love Island journey together, but Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay won the hearts of the nation with their rocky romance and ended up being crowned King and Queen of the villa.

Oh, and they pocketed a huge £50,000 between them…

And now that the pair are firmly back in Blighty, Amber has revealed what she and her Essex beau have spent their share of the money on.

Speaking to The Sun, Amber confessed: ‘I bought myself a Chanel bag.

‘I thought to myself well I did win the show so I treated myself to a celebratory Chanel bag. Just one handbag isn’t going to hurt is it?’ Absolutely not!



Amber then revealed that former barber Kem had forked out on a few new fashion items too, admitting: ‘Kem has bought hundreds of trainers, trainers and trainers and trainers. I leave that to him.’

Before adding: ‘He has spoilt me rotten too though. I feel so lucky.’

Despite Amber splashing the cash on a designer bag, boyfriend Kem previously admitted he was ‘scared’ of spending the money, explaining: ‘I’m not tight, but I get scared to spend too much money, it’s just the way I am.

‘I’ve gone out and bought some nice stuff, and I’ve bought some new clothes.’

Although the reality star did reveal he’d treated his family to a few dinners, adding: ‘I used some of the cash to take out my mum and dad, and I’m going to treat my family because they were so supportive. But really, I haven’t had the chance to splash any money yet.’ Aww.



And we’re pretty sure these two aren’t going to run out of cash anytime soon as Amber has just signed a BIG money deal with fashion label Motel, while Kem has been modelling for Boohoo Man.

The pair have also scored a huge gig on Good Morning Britain presenting the showbiz section next to Love Island superfan Piers Morgan next month. We can’t WAIT to see that…