Is there a wedding on the way sooner than we'd expected?

Love Island winners Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay might have only been together for a matter of weeks but they’ve sparked speculation that they’ve already gotten ENGAGED.

The couple set tongues wagging when Amber posted a photo of herself modelling a swimsuit on Instagram this week and fans couldn’t help but notice a ring on her third finger.

Amber, 20, didn’t reference the rock when she wrote as the caption: ‘Trying on some cute new swimsuits for a little work trip I’ve got coming up! LOVEEEE this flowery number from my fave @motelrocks’

But the reality star’s followers were quick to speculate whether the jewellery might mean BIG news for her and Kem…

‘engagement ring?’ one fan asked, whilst another simply posted: ‘Ring??’

Meanwhile one posted an emoji of a ring with several question marks.

There’s been no word from Amber about the rumours but it sounds like Love Island fans are VERY excited by the idea of a wedding!

However given that the selfie appears to have been taken in a mirror, it’s possible that Kem’s girl is actually wearing the rock on her right hand rather than her engagement finger.

Engaged or not, 21-year-old Kem is clearly smitten with his girlfriend and commented on her racy swimsuit photo: ‘Ridiculous’

It comes just weeks after Kember revealed that they’d already been thinking about their wedding and hoped to have THREE separate ceremonies.

‘We’ll spread it over a week,’ Essex-born Kem told OK! magazine of his plans with his Welsh girlfriend. ‘We’ll have three weddings – one in Essex, one in Wales and one in Cyprus. And maybe even one in another country.’

They’re also keen to have either two or four children.

If the pair do get engaged then they wouldn’t be the first Love Island couple to agree to get hitched, given that 2016 contestants Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen are due to tie the knot next year.

Meanwhile 2015 Islanders Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison welcomed the show’s first baby earlier this year and last year’s winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey – who are no longer together – are expecting a little boy together.

Oh and BTW Kember, please do let us know when we need to buy a hat…