**SPOILER ALERT**

An episode of Love Island without gossiping is like a cookie without chocolate, it just doesn’t happen!

So luckily for us Tuesday night’s ep was up to it’s usual dramatic, O.M.G. standards!

Many fans began to question Jonny’s feelings for Camilla after those comments about newbie Tyla, but the real talking point was Amber Davies creating some serious drama between couple Montana Brown and Simon Searles.

During a convo between Amber and Simon the pair were seen to be flirting whilst talking about Simon’s relationship with Montana.

Amber asked Simon if he wanted to rip Montana’s clothes off and he flirtatiously replied: ‘I don’t want to rip her clothes off… but yours…’ AWKS!

Amber then revealed that she was ‘100% sure’ that Simon was going to pick her to couple up with, despite her previously being loved up with Kem Cetinay!

When Amber told Montana what Simon said she broke down, no doubt feeling betrayed by her friend. And this inevitably erupted into a screaming match between the pair leaving Montana crying. Poor Mon!

And it seems as though many viewers felt exactly the same way. One tweeted: ‘Amber is a snakey b*tch #loveisland’

Another said: ‘I hope amber watches @LoveIsland back and sees how bloody awful she’s been. #snake’

Caroline Flack – presenter of the hit show – even had something to say about it tweeting: ‘Does amber realise she’s on the telly ?’

Last year’s villa residents were quick to respond to Amber’s latest behaviour, with winner Cara de la Hoyde tweeting: ‘Why’s she screaming at Montana seriously remove this girl from my tv amber your days are numbered in this villa #loveisland’

Even Zara Holland got involved adding: ‘Amber your such a flirt and have zero girl code’

As the ep continued it was revealed there would be a shock recoupling, Simon chose to team up with fellow newbie Tyla, which left Montana paired up with former flame Dom Lever. Eeek!

With a couple at risk of being dropped from the island in Wednesday night’s show we’re sure the drama is set to continue!

Words: Chloe Andrews