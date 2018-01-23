This is too cute!

Love Island‘s Emma-Jane Woodhams has announced the amazing news that she’s given birth to a little boy. YAY!

The reality star – who shot to fame on the ITV2 reality show in 2016 – took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she’s welcomed a healthy baby with her childhood sweetheart Jordan Bye.

Sharing the first photo of her adorable newborn, the 20-year-old admitted that although her labour was ‘savage’, it was the ‘best moment of her life.’

Next to the snap of the little ‘un in a gorgeous little onesie and hat, she wrote: ‘So finally… after a savage 52-hour labour, my baby boy graced the world with his presence.

‘Very healthy 7lb 13oz, natural delivery at 16.12 the best moment of my life. We are both doing very well. Still no name.’

How cute is that?! And the new mum also shared another photo of her baby boy, this time asleep cuddled up in a blanket next to the word ‘King’ and a love heart.

‘I just can’t even’, Emma wrote next to the snap. OKAY, our hearts have officially melted.

Emma revealed her pregnancy news back in August, just five months after splitting from Love Island co-star Terry Walsh.

Speaking about reuniting with her old boyfriend Jordan, she said: ‘There’s only one.

‘This boy, my childhood sweetheart for 3 years, before we grew apart to both do some living… we stayed civil and in contact on and off but i never imagined that he would come back into my life (hopefully forever) all these years later and make everything right again.’

Before adding: ‘This time around he is not just my boyfriend, but my best friend, my strength and my whole world.

‘No-one will ever see me how he does or understand my heart like he can… clearly it was always meant to be’.

Although it’s unclear whether the new parents are still together – due to the fact all photos of the couple have been deleted off of her social media – Emma has been keeping her fans up to date with her pregnancy over the past few months.

Just last week, the star wrote on Instagram: ‘Still no baby guys for those of you asking but I’m literally bouncing on my ball like a lunatic as I post so fingers crossed.

‘Thank you for all your supportive, well wishing messages and advice for labour’.

Congrats, guys!