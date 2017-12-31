The reality stars introduced their bundle of joy on Instagram

It was a turbulent year for Love Island stars Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey. After initially splitting April, Cara’s shock pregnancy eventually bought them back together.

The couple confirmed they were an item again in November – just weeks before Cara gave birth to a little boy.

MORE: Fans hit out at Love Island star ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis for ‘mocking Katie Price’s disabled son Harvey’

Now finally she and Nathan have revealed his adorable name! Writing on Instagram, Cara gushed: ‘We want you all to meet our beautiful little man Freddie-George De La Hoyde-Massey.’

And it seems Cara and Nathan wasted no time in celebrating their new arrival – by booking a holiday to Dubai!

Posting a throwback photo of her and Nathan, Cara wrote: ‘First holiday with our baby boy booked for my birthday. Only 7 months to get back to this bod.’

MORE: Love Island star Cara De La Hoyde shares candid LABOUR video after welcoming little boy

However some social media users were determined to dampen Cara’s spirits by blasting her for wanting to get back to her pre-pregnancy figure.

Luckily Cara’s best friend and fellow Love Island star Olivia Buckland was on hand to hit back, writing: ‘Oh my great goodness. Why on earth are women trying to get in on her making a decision on HER BODY?

‘This absolute bull about doing the right thing for your baby and your body and concentrating on this rather than getting back into shape. ALL mothers are different and ALL women are different and I cannot stand for people trying to put a woman in a separate mother society now she has a baby.’

We couldn’t agree more, Liv. Congratulations to Cara and Nathan!