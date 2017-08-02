ANOTHER Love Island baby is on the way as this star of the show confirms pregnancy

There’s a little Islander on the way!

Love Island has produced plenty of romances, break-ups and even a couple of babies during its three series and now ANOTHER star of the show has announced a surprise pregnancy.

Emma-Jane Woodhams – a controversial Islander from the 2016 run – is expecting her first baby with childhood sweetheart Jordan, five months after splitting from fellow reality star Terry Walsh.

The 20-year-old is ‘incredibly excited’ about becoming a mum, her rep has confirmed, and it sounds like she’s in a good place since reuniting with her former love.

‘Emma has grown up a lot since her time on the show,’ a source tells The Sun. ‘Her romance with Terry didn’t work out which gave her the chance to reignite her romance with Jordan.

‘They were together for three years before deciding to lead separate lives and now their love is stronger than ever.

‘Emma is eighteen weeks pregnant and can’t wait to become a mum for the first time – she’s very excited for what’s to come.’

The former Islander posted a gushing message about Jordan on Instagram this week and spoke of how excited she is for their future together.

Emma captioned a cute photo of the couple: ’PDA Alert 😂 Theres only one. This boy, my childhood sweetheart for 3 years, before we grew apart to both do some living… we stayed civil and in contact on and off but i never imagined that he would come back into my life (hopefully forever) all these years later and make everything right again 🙊

‘this time around he is not just my boyfriend, but my bestfriend, my strength and my whole 🌍 no one will ever see me how he does or understand my heart like he can… clearly it was always meant to be 💙 ‘

Awww. It comes after Emma split from Love Island beau Terry in February following eight months together.

The pair proved pretty controversial on last year’s series as they famously romped above the bed covers shortly after Terry’s previous love interest, Malin Andersson, was booted from the villa.

Ofcom even investigated the saucy scenes but later cleared the show of any wrongdoing as no rules were breached.

Despite the drama the couple seemed smitten and even moved in together last summer.

Terry confirmed their break-up on Twitter earlier this year though, having posted: ‘For people asking me or who it concerns me n Em have broken up. We’re still friends. One chapter closes another must open’

News of Emma’s pregnancy comes months after fellow 2016 Islander Cara De La Hoyde confirmed she was expecting her first child with Love Island star Nathan Massey shortly after their split.

Meanwhile 2015 stars Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison welcomed the first LI baby in May when their daughter Vienna was born. Sadly the couple recently broke up.

Congratulations to Emma and Jordan on their happy news.