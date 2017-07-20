The Islanders had us in hysterics with the latest task...

In last night’s episode the Love Island couples were tasked with looking after fake babies – resulting in some of the funniest moments of the series so far.

Chris Hughes was undoubtedly the standout star of the game. He and Olivia named their baby Cash – after their ‘favourite thing’ – and to say Chris was a natural dad would be an understatement.

MORE: Jamie Jewitt’s ‘perfect penis’ revealed in uncensored striptease photos

Sending fans into meltdown, Chris said the baby had ‘his dad’s eyes like a husky and his mother’s temperament’. He also impressed viewers with his extensive knowledge of how to keep babies safe in the sun and put factor 50 on Cash.

Loved up Camilla Thurlow was over the moon with her and Jamie Jewett’s baby, who they called Jamie. Jr, and later said: ‘I definitely did feel a little ovary twinge today. Much more to do with the guys, they are just so cute with the babies.’ We totally agree, Cam.

Sam and Georgia had us all in hysterics when they named their fake baby Star Sign, and Harper was the chosen name for Alex and Montana’s little bundle of joy.

MORE: Love Island fans are furious at former favourite Montana Brown for THIS reason

However Alex and Mon soon got bored of parental duties and headed off to bed for a fumble – leaving poor Harper alone and crying!

Kem and Amber were seen arguing over what to call theirs, with him suggesting Kai but getting totally shot down. And we’re not quite sure what name Marcel and Gabby ended up choosing…

But, parenting skills aside, the best thing about the task was obviously seeing the fit men cooing over their bubbas (sorry girls) and we’re having a hard time picking our top dilf.

Take our poll below and let us know who you thought was #daddygoals af.