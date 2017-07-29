The summer of love is over. Sob. Here's our pick of the Islanders' best bits...
Love Island 2017 has drawn to a very emotional close. with the entire country suffering mass withdrawal symptoms. RIP Love Island.
Over the past two months we saw a grand total of 28 islanders come and go from the infamous villa, and after countless dramas, multiple dumpings and constant re-couplings, it seemed that several cases of true love were finally found for the last standing contestants. Awwwwww.
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned the winning couple of the series on Monday, after a whirlwind seven weeks of the show blessing our TV screens.
The pair spent the majority of their time in the villa together, making each other laugh and cry but always managing to come out the other side.
They had several OMG moments – like when Kem walked in with Chyna Ellis on his arm. Or when Georgia Harrison chose to couple up with Kem after him and Amber had become official. And that time when the majority of new islanders were likely to be Amber’s type on paper. Eeek!
Kember weren’t the only islanders leaving the whole country talking. Each and every contestant provided us with top notch TV every night.
So for all of you out there suffering from End-of-Love-Island-sadness-syndrome (Yes, it’s absolutely a real thing), here are Now’s 25 best Love Island moments.
The Full Monty
Everyone thought Kem would be a joke when it came to the striptease. Instead, he got three girls’ hearts racing as he whipped off his pants and showed his tan lines.
Credit: ITV
Chris, Kem and Marcel rapping.
‘Little Bit Leave It’ for Christmas number 1?
Krem spoke babies
Kem and Chris’ bromance rivalled some of the actual relationships. Their chat about parenting has us in hysterics, especially when Kem revealed at what ages he thinks kids are ‘a little bit annoying’.
Credit: ITV
Camilla: ‘Jamie has a perfect penis’
After having sex with Jamie for the first time, Camilla was all smiles. She said: ‘I can confirm he is perfect and he also has a perfect penis. There must be something wrong with him.’
Theo’s lethal weapon
We’ve been rewatching that stripping scene for the moment Theo’s privates bonked poor Camilla on the head. Tyla said his thrusting wasn’t up to scratch, but any more and Cam would’ve gotten a black eye.
‘Creepy’ Craig’s chat
‘I’ve only got eyes for you.’ ‘You’re my number one girl’… Bore off, Craig. We saw through you and your clichés, one million per cent!
Shopping for ‘garlico’
Chris had us in stitches when he and Liv went food shopping at the local Spanish store. It became clear Chris skipped more than a few Spanish lessons in school when he left the shopkeeper pretty baffled by asking for ‘garlico’.
Camilla’s sex face
To say we were surprised when Camilla did the dirty with Jamie on TV is an understatement. But the lady of the villa succumbed to Jamie’s charms – to be fair, who wouldn’t? A Calvin Klein model, perfect in every way? Yes please!
Scentsations
David Attenborough really could have narrated this scene, as the boys headed to Casa Amor. ‘Here we see the females spray the males with their scents to ward them off new females in the pack.’
Stormzy-gate
We couldn’t believe it when grime star Stormzy popped up on Love Island. Well, not personally, but his controversial tweet made the Twitter challenge: ‘Chris you’re too good for her mate.’ The look on Olivia’s face when she realised Stormzy had basically said she was way too big for her boots was simply priceless!
Jason Staythumb
Chris tried his best to spell Jason Statham’s name
Georgia took the reigns!
Go on, girl!
Kember became a thing
Self-confessed softie Kem concocted an elaborately millennial plan to ask Amber to become his girlfriend. Armed with two phones and his tightest white jeans, he popped the question and Kember was born.
Jonny’s nasty nuts
We’ll never forget the moment Jonny stood brooding in the kitchen, nibbling furiously on pistachios, while Theo cracked on to Tyla.
Face off
It’s long been told that Helen of Troy had a ‘face that launched a thousand ships’ – but Amber of Majorca could have sunk them all when new girl Georgia waged war within hours of stepping into the villa by coupling up with everyone’s favourite Essex boy Kem.
Marcel, is that you?
We were left bewildered one night when Marcel looked totally different. Fans took to Twitter demanding to know who the imposter was. Turns out he just looks like someone else through a night-vision camera!
Jamilla had the time of their lives
As if we weren’t already in love with Jamie Jewitt, he made us weak at the knees with this Dirty Dancing moment, whisking Camilla Thurlow off her feet – lucky girl!
Chris creates ‘Muggy Mike’
Chris wasn’t pleased when Mike stole Olivia off him at a recoupling. He dubbed Mike ‘Muggy Mike’ – and the nickname stuck.
10 things I love about you
Olivia asking Chris to be her boyfriend was one of the cutest moments of the series, as she listed all the things she loved about him – including ‘eyes that make you look like a husky’ and ‘perfect, iced-gem hair’.
Gabby got honest
The islanders looks more than uncomfortable during the lie detector challenge when Gabby was asked: ‘Do you really love Marcel?’ She gave a straight up ‘no’ and it was confirmed she was telling the truth. Poor Marcel…
Credit: ITV
Dom’s dose of reality
The man of a thousand eyebrow movements left us both laughing and crying when Jess was booted off the island. In the words of Kylie Jenner, it really has been a ‘year of realising stuff’ for our Dom!
Camilla spritzes her crotch
We’re sure Camilla smells perfectly fragrant at all times, but she sprayed perfume down there before heading into the Hideaway with Jamie. Well, wouldn’t we all?
Hot dog fun
The Sausage Fest challenge saw the boys try to balance as many hot dogs as possible on their partner in 90 seconds. Camilla and Jamie won with 100 sausages. Well, 101 if you, ahem, score them as a couple.
Montana and Alex’s parenting
In the baby task, Alex and Montana agreed to call their little one Harper. Cute. But they soon got bored and retreated for an afternoon delight –leaving the tot to cry! But Kem wasn’t having it, interrupting their session to ‘reunite’ Alex and Mon with Harper. LOL.
Marcel’s shocked face
He and Gabby were tight from the beginning but Marcel proved, like most of us, he could be tempted. When the boys were sent off to Casa Amor and introduced to 11 new Islanders, he wasted no time in grabbing Shannen for a snog – and even he was shocked!