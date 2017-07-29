The summer of love is over. Sob. Here's our pick of the Islanders' best bits...

Love Island 2017 has drawn to a very emotional close. with the entire country suffering mass withdrawal symptoms. RIP Love Island.

Over the past two months we saw a grand total of 28 islanders come and go from the infamous villa, and after countless dramas, multiple dumpings and constant re-couplings, it seemed that several cases of true love were finally found for the last standing contestants. Awwwwww.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned the winning couple of the series on Monday, after a whirlwind seven weeks of the show blessing our TV screens.

The pair spent the majority of their time in the villa together, making each other laugh and cry but always managing to come out the other side.

They had several OMG moments – like when Kem walked in with Chyna Ellis on his arm. Or when Georgia Harrison chose to couple up with Kem after him and Amber had become official. And that time when the majority of new islanders were likely to be Amber’s type on paper. Eeek!

Kember weren’t the only islanders leaving the whole country talking. Each and every contestant provided us with top notch TV every night.

So for all of you out there suffering from End-of-Love-Island-sadness-syndrome (Yes, it’s absolutely a real thing), here are Now’s 25 best Love Island moments.