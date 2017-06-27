THIS former Love Island star has BLASTED the new series – and fans aren’t happy about it!

Love Island fans are VERY protective over the show...

Now that we’re into the thick of this year’s Love Island drama, things are definitely hotting up.

The villa’s former power couple Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever were ripped apart when Jess was dramatically dumped from the Island last week, only for rumours to circulate that she’s been getting a little bit cosy with fellow evictee, Mike Thalassitis.

Eeek…

And now the other couple we were all expecting to see in the final – Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – have ALSO split up after they decided they just weren’t right for each other. Will ANY couple last the series?

Anyway, while we’re all completely hooked on the villa going’s on, there’s one man who isn’t so impressed with the ITV2 matchmaking show, and that’s former Love Islander Rykard Jenkins.

Now, you might remember Rykard from last year’s series where he was seen running down the beach after partner Rachel Fenton, and low and behold – the pair are still an item. Aww.

We done it. 1 year later…#BackWhereWeStarted A post shared by Rykard 🇬🇧 (@rykardjenkins) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

But despite the show starting his career as a reality star, and even leading to him starring in Ibiza Weekender, Rykard went on a bit of a Twitter rant on Monday night saying he was ‘bored’ of watching.

‘I’m so bored of #LoveIsland, what’s happened to you?! You used to be cool,’ he blasted on Twitter.



And although the comment has now been deleted, it didn’t go down well with his followers as one said: ‘Acting like your bigger than the show that made you famous doesn’t make you cool.’

And another chimed in: ‘It’s almost like the old cast don’t like it as they will lose their popularity in few months…’

While a third added: ‘I was thinking this, why are SOME of the old cast being so rude about the new series and new cast.’ Ouch.

Rykard wasn’t about to take the comments lying down as he quickly replied: ‘I absolutely love the new cast. I feel however they’re not being showcased enough as couples and it’s about things that are happening outside.’

Before continuing: ‘Like why is Love Island relying on rumours to carry the show?! Focus on the couples and what’s actually happening in the villa.’

And finally adding: ‘Whoever’s in charge of what’s to be shown in Love Island needs to reevaluate. Waste a good cast to be honest.’

Don’t hold back, Ryk…