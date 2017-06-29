Oops! We’ve already ordered ours…

When we found out that those Love Island water bottles were available to buy on the Love Island app, we literally could not contain our excitement.

It was as if the TV gods could hear the nations prayers. And now it seems as though they have blessed us once more with some amaze Love Island merch!

In case you’ve been living under a rock since the start of the series, it has been near enough impossible to miss that a member of Blazin’ Squad is a villa resident.

Now for those of you who are not familiar with the band, they were a 10-piece boy band, who back in 2002, belted out tunes like Crossroads and Flip Reverse.

Marcel Somerville is said member and has become famously known for his constant mention of his boy band past, with fans quick to brand him as the new Zara ‘Miss GB’ Holland – who’s constant mention of her Miss GB win was quite possibly referenced every episode.

So imagine our joy when we discovered that ‘I Used To Be In Blazin’ Squad’ tees are available to buy on the app for £15! Eeek!

Marcel has become a firm fan favourite due to his strong friendship morals – who could forget that Dom / Jonny sitch – and his budding romance with Gabby Allen.

And viewers of the show could not be happier to get their hands on a piece of Love Island memorabilia with one tweeting: ‘You know your obsessed with @LoveIsland when you buy a ‘I used to be in blazin’ squad Tshirt’

Another said: ‘so my mums just ordered a love island ‘did you know i was in blazin’ squad’ tshirt #loveisland’

A third tweeted: ‘I just bought one of them “I used to be in Blazin Squad” t shirts. What have I become?’

It’s safe to say here at NOW we’re all rocking matching T-Shirts, who doesn’t want to be part of the squad, right? Right!

Words: Chloe Andrews