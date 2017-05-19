Love Island bosses run saucy five-day trial in their search for the most outrageous contestants EVER

It's set to be a VERY dramatic season

As the winter months finally turn to summer, it can mean only one thing – it’s almost time for the new series of Love Island.

YAY!

But despite the telly advert promising us the latest season will be coming to our screens ‘very soon’, bosses are still on the look out for the best single hopefuls the UK has to offer… And they’re not stopping at anything until they find them!

According to The Sun, producers have flown a group of celeb wannabes out to the villa in Majorca for a five-day trial in a bid to sign up the most outrageous contestants for our viewing pleasure.

Last year’s instalment was so popular that ITV2 are reportedly desperate to stir up the same amount of drama and hope that this trial run will allow them to see who’s willing to ‘act-up’ for the cameras.

We’re not sure they’ll be any shortage of that…

‘The trial will be seriously debauched,’ a source told the publication.



‘The contestants know misbehaving is the way to get on the show – but that leads to all sorts.’

And after 2016 saw couples such as Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland as well as Terry Walsh and Emma-Jane Woodhams get very steamy in the villa, the insider added: ‘Last year contestants romped on TV and producers were forced to provide the villa with hundreds of extra condoms.

‘This year’s crop of hopefuls will have a lot to live up to.’

Eeeek.

If the singletons impress bosses, they could be on their way to stardom as last year’s contestant Katie Salmon landed her place on the show after the trial and series one’s Jessica Hayes also made it onto the show through the same process.

Although the LI line-up is being kept firmly under wraps, one potential Islander has recently been revealed as model and personal trainer, David Lundy.

But with rumours flying around that David DUMPED his girlfriend to appear on the show (via Whatsapp voice note may we add), it looks like this year’s set to be a cracker.