The reality star is looking AH-mazing right now

Love Island star Cally-Jane Beech may have only welcomed her daughter Vienna with now ex, Luis Morrison two months ago.

But that hasn’t stopped this new mum showing off her IN-credible post-baby body in a new Insatgram video.

Yup, after touching back down in Blighty following a well-deserved break to Ibiza, reality star Cally-Jane went straight back to work for a skimpy lingerie shoot.

Read: All the Latest TV news

The 25-year-old looked right at home as she flaunted her VERY impressive figure in grey underwear while she sexily posed for the camera.

Shooting for @locoagency mag issue today 👊🏼✨ A post shared by C A L L Y J A N E (@misscallyjane) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

And obviously it didn’t take the star’s 361k followers long to comment on how ridiculous her body looks, with one writing: ‘Omg I wanna look like this after I have the baby.’

Another asked: ‘How has she just had a baby!!!’

More: Scarlett Moffatt ‘fears ex could reveal SEX secrets’ as he signs up to appear on ‘the new Love Island’

A third gushed: ‘She had a baby like 3 months ago and looks like that.’

And a fourth agreed:‘As if she just had a baby looks incredible’. Agreed!

Cally-Jane has had a rough few weeks after she announced that her relationship with long term BF, Luis was over shortly after they welcomed baby Vienna. *sad face*

A rep for Cally confirmed the news and revealed that the new mum is understandably heartbroken.

‘Cally’s really upset that she and Luis have split up,’ the spokesperson told New! magazine. ‘She needs some time to get her head around it all.

‘Being a new mum, the split hasn’t come at the greatest time. She and Vienna have moved out of the home she shared with Luis and she’s back with her mum. She doesn’t want to speak to anyone about it – her main priority is Vienna.’

But the news of the split didn’t come out of nowhere after Cally recently revealed that she and Luis had a rocky relationship during her pregnancy and hadn’t been on speaking terms for TWO WEEKS when she went into labour with their daughter.

Calling it the ‘worst nine months ever’, the star admitted she and her former flame couldn’t stop arguing.

Aw it looks like it was the right choice for the new parents right now, then!