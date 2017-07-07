Jamilla 2.0?

Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow has been the topic of conversation for many weeks now, and the reality star has sparked our interest once more with a new potential romance on the cards.

Camilla won over the nation with her sweet, kind-hearted nature and after her romance with fellow islander Jonny Mitchell came to an abrupt end after he chose to pursue things with Tyla Carr, everyone felt for dear old Cam.

We got our hopes up once more when Craig Lawson entered the villa.

The Essex boy showered her with compliments which suited Camilla just fine for a brief time, but then she realised she was still hurt by the Jonny sitch. Whilst many viewers felt as though Craig had a game plan, and he was booted off the island by Montana Brown. Eeek!

But now could Camilla have finally met her match in Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt?

The pair went on a date in Thursday night’s episode after Jamie won the challenge, Going Commando, where the boys had to participate in an assault course whilst being smothered in paint by the ladies! Lovely.

To the delight of well, pretty much everyone, Jamie won and got to take a lady of choice on a date with a bottle of champers, and thankfully he chose Cam!

And fans went wild at the prospect of third time lucky, one user wrote: ‘Camilla and Jamie are so cute together so happy for @CamillaThurlow this is the happiest I’ve seen her #LoveIsland #CamJam’

It looks like everyone is rooting for this one to be Jamilla 2.0.

But with former TOWIE star George Harrison heading into the villa in Friday night’s ep we think their could be fireworks!