The LI lady looks completely different

It seems like only yesterday when we were all watching Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt embark on THE cutest Love Island romance ever.

Flash forward a few months and the pair are still very much an item, constantly posting loved-up selfies on Instagram and even traveling to Greece together to help out at a refugee camp.

But despite the couple’s relationship continuing to blossom, it looks like one thing has changed since their time in the villa – Camilla’s got a brand new haircut.

After getting rid of her flowing blonde locks, the 28-year-old showed up on the red carpet at the MTV Staying Alive Gala with a dramatically different brunette bob. And we think it looks pretty amazing…

With her new hair in a swept over parting, Camilla styled the elegant look with a dark lace dress and autumnal jacket while she kept her makeup natural.

Jamie, 27, kept his outfit dapper at the charity event – which is held to support the prevention of HIV overseas – as he opted for a black jacket and grey stonewashed jeans.

Although to be honest, we just can’t stop staring at Camilla’s amazing hair.

Clearly chuffed with her new do, the reality star also took to Instagram with an adorable selfie showcasing the blunt cut next to the simple caption: ‘Jamie and Bob’.

Jamie and Bob A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:49am PST

And Camilla’s 1.4million followers rushed to praise the LI lady on her transformation, as one gushed: ‘Your hair looks amazing Camilla!!! I love it so much. Cutest couple from reality TV ever.’

‘Absolutely stunning new hairstyle Camilla! Still my fave love island couple ❤️’, said another.

While a third added: ‘Oh wow Camilla’s hair is amazing!! Actually think it looks way better like that!! @camillathurlow 😍’.



Loving the new look, Camilla!