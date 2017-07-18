Fans of the show think Cam has an ulterior motive

On Monday night Love Island viewers watched on in shock as Camilla Thurlow broke the news to her pals that she’d gone all the way with current partner, Jamie Jewitt.

Did we mention he’s a Calvin Klein model?

Camilla came over all coy the morning after her night of passion as she whispered to Montana Brown, ‘Jamie put it in.’

Before cheekily adding: ‘I can confirm he’s perfect… he has a perfect penis.’ Good to know…



But while Cam couldn’t wait to tell her fellow Islanders the exciting news, 27-year-old Jamie refused to spill the beans to the lads before speaking to his other half first.

Makes a change from Dom Lever and Kem Cetinay‘s reaction to christening the villa…

Anyway, after showering the Scottish beauty with affection, Jamie said: ‘I won’t say anything if you don’t want me to say anything.’

Who surprisingly replied: ‘I don’t mind it’s up to you. You can say what you like, I don’t mind. Thanks for checking though.’

But while Jamie was hailed as ‘a true gent’ and ‘a real life Disney Prince’ following the steamy night, some viewers weren’t so kind about Cam and blasted her as a game player.

‘Funny how Camilla’s put out a week before the final? And people say she’s not playing a game hmm…. major player #loveisland’, one fan slammed.

Another Tweeted: ‘Camilla is playing a good game I’ll give her that #loveisland’.

A third agreed: ‘Not so sweet & innocent now is she. Camilla playing the biggest game in the whole villa. Well done her. She had us all fooled! #loveisland.’

While a fourth added: ‘All Camilla says about Jamie is “Not everyday you get with a Calvin Klein model” not convinced by her, sure it’s a game #LoveIsland’.

Ouch! Luckily rest of the nation is still LOVING these two, with bets even surging on the pair to win during Monday night’s live final.

Let us know what you think about Cam and Jamie @Celebsnow!