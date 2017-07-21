Cringe or cute? Love Island viewers SPLIT by Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt’s ‘La La Land’ inspired date

Some people weren't convinced by the romantic dinner

As the end of Love Island is in sight (we’re still drying our tears), Thursday night saw the last five couples get all dressed up for their final dates with their partners.

And while Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood enjoyed an incredible trip on a luxury yacht, and Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay got cosy in a idyllic lunch spot – it was Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt‘s date which really got people talking.

Because, basically it was the most romantic thing we’ve ever seen IRL.

So as the popular couple arrived at Majorca’s answer to the Hollywood hills, a table was laid out on the beautiful spot overlooking the mountains.

And if that wasn’t enough, a small string orchestra were also waiting for them to set the mood with some soft music. Yup, we’re not jealous at all…

But after a deep chat about their blossoming relationship – where Jamie even invited the Scottish beauty to Ibiza with him – it was the couple’s spontaneous (or not so spontaneous) dance routine which really got viewers at home talking.

As the pair channelledandfrom the hit musical, La La Land – down to the outfits and everything – some viewers slated the intimate moment as ‘cringey’ and ‘awkward’. Eeek!

‘Did anyone else think Camilla and Jamie’s date was cringe af?’ one Twitter user wrote.



Another commented: ‘Why did I cringe like mad at Jamie and Camilla’s dancing?!’

While a third agreed: ‘I can’t cope with Camilla and Jamie’s date… awkward!’

And they weren’t the only ones…

Luckily, loads of LI fans thought the scene was magical, and hailed the date as ‘the most romantic thing’ they’ve ever seen, with one writing: ‘Jamie and Camilla’s date is the ultimate date goals’.



While another gushed: ‘Real tears at Camilla and Jamie’s date sooo adorable and real # loveisland’.

Well, The Internet might not have been too impressed – but we’re not ashamed to admit this cute Love Island moment had us seriously emotional.