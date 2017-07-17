‘His penis is perfect’: Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow makes shock Jamie Jewitt SEX confession

Are Cam and Jamie the latest couple to seal the deal?

Ever since Essex boy (and Calvin Klein model) Jamie Jewitt rocked up in the Love Island villa, we’re not the only ones who’ve been swooning over his charm and er… rock hard abs.

Nope, because the nation’s sweetheart Camilla Thurlow hasn’t been able to wipe the smile off her face for a full week since she set eyes on the 27-year-old.

Read: All the Latest TV news

And after getting cosy in the hideaway a few days ago, now it looks like the loved-up pair have taken their romance to the next level.

During Love Island’s sister show Aftersun, Caroline Flack showed viewers an exclusive clip of fan favourite, Cam confiding in best pal Montana Brown.

In the dressing area, the 27-year-old could be heard telling Montana that Jamie: ‘Put it in.’

And when her pal asked about the size of his manhood, Camilla replied: ‘No, I can confirm he doesn’t have a small penis.’

Before adding: ‘I can confirm he’s perfect, and he also has a perfect penis.’

More: Jonny Mitchell snapped KISSING Love Island co-star after admitting he feels ‘mugged off’ by ex Tyla Carr

Eeek! The pair got tongues wagging during Sunday’s episode of the show as things seemed to get very intimate under the sheets.

Jamie could be seen on top of Cam, who told him: ‘Do you know what this looks like?’

As they both giggled and threw the duvet covers over their heads, viewers could definitely spot some movement going on before Jamie’s hand emerged and grabbed the headboard.

Ooo la la.

And it looks fans are very happy that Cam has finally found romance, as one excited viewer wrote on Twitter: ‘Go on Camilla!!!! @LoveIsland’

Another commented: ‘Did Cam just get down n dirty with Jamie? #luckygirl @LoveIsland @carolineflack1’.

While a third cheekily added: ‘Cam and Jamie #dirtyminx #goongirl #loveisland @LoveIsland’.

Camilla and Jamie’s night of passion comes after Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood became the fourth pair to have sex on the show – with Olivia later asking her beau to become ‘official’.

It looks like things are REALLY heating up in the villa.