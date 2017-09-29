The couple are back and looking gorgeous

It’s been a while since they’ve been seen together but Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt have made fans VERY happy by returning to the public eye.

The couple – who finished as runners-up on this year’s series – stepped out together on Thursday night at the Everyday Heroes Awards and looked all kinds of gorgeous as they posed for photos.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Fans support Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow as she shares emotional post

Camilla, 28, wore a slinky pink gown whilst Jamie, 27, went for a dapper vibe in a chic suit and both smiled happily for the cameras.

Bomb disposal expert Camilla posted a cute picture with her fella ahead of the event and wrote: ‘Immensely privileged to be attending The Everyday Heroes Awards #SJAHeroes’

Immensely privileged to be attending The Everyday Heroes Awards #SJAHeroes A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

And it’s fair to say that fans are LOVING seeing the pair back together again.

‘Wow 😳 u both look great and lovely to see u together looking so happy 💖,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘So happy to see this picture … not seen much from u both was a little worried’

And another gushed: ‘Actual real life goals!! 🔥😍❤️’

Others called them ‘stunning’ and a ‘beautiful couple’ and one fan admitted: ‘it makes me unreasonably happy that these two are still together’

Us too! Whilst Jamie and Camilla don’t often post photos together on social media, they’re clearly still smitten and were apparently looking totally loved-up at the event.

‘Camilla and Jamie have never looked better,’ a source tells OK! Online. ‘They were more than happy to pose with everyone for photos, and were so polite to everyone they met.

‘Jamie kept putting a protective arm around Camilla, who couldn’t stop smiling as she cosied up to him – they really did shake off any split rumours.

‘Even though they’ve been quiet on social media, they looked more loved-up than ever at the awards.’

Awww. The couple have been a firm favourite with fans ever since they found love in the villa and went on to visit a refugee camp together after the show had ended.

Unlike many of the other contestants, they’ve avoided doing many PAs and have instead focused on charitable causes – could they BE any cuter?