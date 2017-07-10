Eeeek! This is BIG news

Love Island‘s Camilla Thurlow is quickly becoming a national treasure.

She’s sweet, kind-hearted and absolutely nothing like most of the other contestants.

And after her romance with fellow islander (and public enemy number 1) Jonny Mitchell came to an abrupt end when he chose to pursue things with Tyla Carr, the whole nation felt for Cam.

Especially when new boy Craig Lawson then came on a little too strong…

But with a certain Calvin Klein model (no biggie) strutting into the villa last week, it looks like the 27-year-old is putting all that heartache behind her by moving on with resident fitty, Jamie Jewitt.

And after sharing a passionate kiss during Sunday night’s dramatic episode, it looks like things are about to get even steamier as the Islander’s celebrate Camilla’s birthday.

The day starts off well with Jamie earning some serious brownie points by rustling up a surprise breakfast spelling out the words ‘Happy Bday Cam’.

OKAY, how cute is that?

And the usually reserved Camilla is obviously blown away by the sweet gesture and later gushes in the Beach Hut: ‘Jamie’s brownie points have now shot through the roof obviously after that.

‘I had no idea what was happening and it was just perfect. I couldn’t feel any happier right now… I think Jamie is a very special type of person.’

Before adding: ‘I’ve never met anyone like him. Nobody is perfect but I’m struggling to find a fault at the moment.’

We’re with you there, Cam.

Feeling the chemistry, the pair later decide to re-enact THAT Dirty Dancing lift in the pool before Camilla confides in BFF Montana Brown and newbie, Georgia Harrison about their blossoming relationship.

Talking about taking thing up a notch, the singleton admits: ‘I’m a normal woman. Of course every person would want to have sex with him, I mean look at him.

‘But we don’t know where we are at just yet and we’ve got two weeks to go.’

Her pals then advise her to do whatever she feels comfortable with, reassuring Camilla that Jamie is the real deal.

To which Cam admits that she needs to ‘step it up a bit’ with her beau even if it doesn’t mean sleeping with him.

But when the villa later gets the chance to send a couple to the Hideaway, it looks like Cam has the perfect opportunity as she confesses: ‘It’s definitely important that Jamie and I have some kind of alone time to see how things go when it’s just the two of us.’

Ooo la la! Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.