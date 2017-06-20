Could JoMilla be coming back into our lives – we hope so!

Love Island is full of make-ups, break-ups and bed hopping, but no one has captured the nation’s hearts more than Camilla Thurlow and Jonny Mitchell.

Camilla previously chose to couple up with then newbie Jonny over original islander Harley Judge. Aww!

Sparks were flying between the pair and they even shared a cheeky kiss, but our dreams were shattered when the pair split over that feminism debate.

However it seems as though Jonny has given us hope once more after he chose Camilla in Sunday night’s re-coupling. Many were uncertain as to who he would choose, but luckily Camilla was safe and Tyne-Lexy was sent home.

And it seems as though we’re not the only ones who are seriously excited about what this means, one fan took to twitter and said: ‘Jonny and Camilla just need to get married already #LoveIsland’

Another added: ‘jonny and camilla are ACTUALLY the sweetest little couple i just want to be their bridesmaid already #LoveIsland’

A third tweeted: ‘Is just me or does anyone else really want Jonny n Camilla to get together #loveisland’

And they weren’t the only ones…

TOWIE’s Bobby Norris is even holding out hope like the rest of us, tweeting: ‘Still so happy that Jonny picked Camilla.. I hope they give it another go #LoveIsland’

Speaking to Camilla after the re-coupling, Jonny said: ‘You’re still a massive part of my journey in this place and I’m seeing you completely smash it.’ Aw, pass the tissues!

With the public now voting for their favourite couples in the villa ahead of Caroline Flack’s shock arrival on Wednesday night’s show we’re hoping people get behind Team JoMilla.

Words: Chloe Andrews