The whole nation is rooting for this unlikely Love Island couple
After a week and a half of asking ourselves ‘will they or won’t they?’, it looks like former Love Island couple Camilla Thurlow and Jonny Mitchell could be about to give their romance another shot.
YAAAAY!
Following Wednesday night’s VERY dramatic dumping – which saw Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis booted out of the villa for good – the nation’s favourite twosome are on track for one of the shows biggest turn-arounds.
And we’re all SO excited.
If you’ve missed any of the action so far, Camilla and Jonny – aka ‘Jomilla’ – came to a bitter end when after a fallout over Jonny’s *uh-hem* interesting views on feminism.
And since then, there’s been a rather large equality-shaped elephant in the room…
But after Wednesday night saw them as one of the first couples to be saved by the public vote, it looks like the drama actually brought them closer together.
Speaking in the beach hut on Thursday evening, Jonny said: ‘I can’t put my finger on it but I definitely felt something going on last night.
‘It’s one of those things that’s quite inexplicable. But I think it’s worth finding out today.’
And not done with the Camilla-loving, Jonny later admitted to pal, Marcel Sommerville in the garden: ‘I was sitting there when Caroline was talking literally grabbing her (Camilla’s) hand so hard. I might try and get back together with her.’
And the Love Island gods clearly thought so too as the pair were swiftly sent on a VERY romantic afternoon tea.
But after a few adorable pre-date nerves from Cam, Jomilla actually ended up having a right ol’ flirt with both agreeing they want to spend more time together.
There was even a KISS!
Obviously everyone thought this was the best news ever, with one excited fan writing:Literally made a noise i can only describe as “squeeeee” at the jonny and camilla kiss #LoveIsland’.
And another adding: Camilla and Jonny are SO CUTE I CANT STOP SMILING awwwaa so pure #loveisland’
A third agreed: ‘All I want in life is for Johnny and Camilla to get back together
#LoveIsland’.
While a fourth said: ‘Way too emotionally invested in Jonny and Camilla’s relationship #LoveIsland’.
And they weren’t the only ones…
Even TOWIE‘s Chris Clark got involved!
Us too Chris, us too…