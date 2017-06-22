The whole nation is rooting for this unlikely Love Island couple



After a week and a half of asking ourselves ‘will they or won’t they?’, it looks like former Love Island couple Camilla Thurlow and Jonny Mitchell could be about to give their romance another shot.

YAAAAY!

Following Wednesday night’s VERY dramatic dumping – which saw Jessica Shears and Mike Thalassitis booted out of the villa for good – the nation’s favourite twosome are on track for one of the shows biggest turn-arounds.

And we’re all SO excited.

If you’ve missed any of the action so far, Camilla and Jonny – aka ‘Jomilla’ – came to a bitter end when after a fallout over Jonny’s *uh-hem* interesting views on feminism.

And since then, there’s been a rather large equality-shaped elephant in the room…

But after Wednesday night saw them as one of the first couples to be saved by the public vote, it looks like the drama actually brought them closer together.

