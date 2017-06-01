New Love Island contestant Camilla Thurlow CONFIRMS Prince Harry is her ex – and says THIS about Meghan Markle

Camilla has finally opened up about her rumoured royal fling

It’s official. The Love Island countdown is ON and we only have a few short days to wait until we’re finally introduced to the latest batch of single hopefuls.

But despite the new series starting on Monday 5th June, we over here at Now just couldn’t hold out any longer and popped across to Mallorca to have a chat with this year’s lucky contestants.

And with rumoured fling of Prince Harry, Camilla Thurlow set to enter the villa very shortly, we spoke to the model turned charity worker to try and find out what really went on.

Harry was briefly linked to former Miss Edinburgh, Camilla back in 2014 after he split from girlfriend Cressida Bonas and the pair were reportedly caught looking royally cosy in an exclusive nightclub in London.

Although neither of them have ever spoken publicly about the rumoured fling, now the 27-year-old has finally opened up about the Prince (kind of), hinting there was definitely something between them.

Camilla told us: ‘It’s a long time ago. I don’t want to ruin my chances of romance on the island.‘

Despite the new Islander keeping pretty hush about her previous love-life, Camilla could be ready to reveal at least a few details, as she added: ‘Being realistic I probably can’t get away without talking about it in the house. I have a policy of never speaking on behalf of an ex’.

We. Can’t. Wait.

And it looks like there’s no bad feelings between the two as Camilla gushed about Harry’s new girlfriend, Megan Markle, telling us: ‘I think she’s amazing and beautiful. She does lots of humanitarian work too. What’s not to like?’

We’re with you there, gal!

After being single for 4 years, it looks like the brunette – who describes herself as ‘independent and strong’ – is now ready to settle down and find ‘the one’.

Well, here’s hoping that Camilla will meet her new Prince charming in the villa!