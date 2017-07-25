Love Island spin off? Viewers campaign for THIS unlikely couple to get their own reality show…

If you’ve been watching, you’ll know that there’s one couple everyone’s been talking about...

Monday evening’s Love Island final had all us crying, laughing and also despairing that the show is over.

But while Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies managed to walk away with the huge 50k prize, there was one other couple the whole country was backing.

Yup, it was Krem who won the heart’s of the viewers after Kem and BFF Chris Hughes struck up the cutest bromance the programme has ever seen.

And it turns out the boys were SO popular that fans have been campaigning online for them to start their own reality show now they’ve been released from the villa.

We’re picturing Chris teaching Kem how to milk a cow on the farm before he gives the sheep a ‘sick’ haircut…

One excited follower Tweeted: ‘When there is only one episode left but then u realise that Kem & Chris can now start their own reality show # loveisland‘.

Another wrote: ‘Can we aw just start a petition for chris and kem to get a reality show about their bromance and life endeavours’.

‘Now can they do just a Chris and Kem reality show, where like Marc etc just pop round for a brew and rap # LoveIsland’, a third agreed.

While a fourth added: ‘Am I the only one sitting here waiting on ITV2 sign Kem&Chris for a reality show?! Let’s get this sorted asap please @ itv2′.

And they definitely weren’t the only ones…

And it looks like the pair could actually be on their way to stardom, as a TV insider revealed the bosses over at ITV are seriously considering it.

‘Chris and Kem’s friendship has captured the nation – everyone has loved watching the bond they have together,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Viewers have even called for the pair to be eligible to win this series as a twosome.

‘Bosses don’t want to see an end to their bromance and are already brainstorming possible TV show ideas to pitch for when Love Island is over.

‘Fans won’t be seeing the end of them just yet.’ Phew!



