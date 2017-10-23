The Love Island winner was criticised for accepting free baby products

It’s an exciting time for Love Island winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey right now, as they await the birth of their first child.

Despite confirming they had sadly split in April, the reality stars are putting their unborn baby first and appear to be getting on just fine lately.

But that hasn’t stopped social media trolls from picking flaws in their every move. Like a lot of celebrities, Cara, 26, and 25-year-old Nathan are often offered freebies from companies in exchange for publicity – and she’s been slammed for taking advantage of this.

Sharing a snap of her and Nathan laden down with bags of Tommee Tippee products, Cara wrote: ‘Thankyou @tommeetippee_UK it feels like Christmas.’

And one fan replied: ‘So sad to see these companies giving freebies to people who can actually afford the stuff themselves.’

Quick to respond, Cara hit back: ‘Just because you’re in the public eye doesn’t mean you’re a millionaire. Single mums are single mums, I’m very grateful for the help I receive.’

However even this wasn’t a good enough answer for some, with one replying: ‘Single mum? The dad is standing beside you. Just because you ain’t together, you’re still co parenting.’

Speaking to Now in May, Nathan opened up about the prospect of co-parenting his first child. He said: ‘It happens to millions of people around the world – it just so happens that we’re in the spotlight. I don’t think there’ll be an issue.

‘I’m going to be a dad now so I’ve got to man up and take responsibility. It doesn’t matter what I do – I’ll always have money to fend for my child, even if it means going back on the building site seven days a week, like I used to.’