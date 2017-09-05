The reality star struggled after finding fame

Love Island star Cara De La Hoyde has opened up about her secret battle with depression and admits it contributed to her split from Nathan Massey.

The reality star – who is pregnant with hers and ex-boyfriend Nathan’s baby – started suffering from the condition when she was 15 and found it became significantly worse following her stint on the TV show in 2016.

‘The worst point came after Love Island,’ says Cara, 26. ‘Nobody trains you for how intense it is, and you’re constantly being judged.

‘I really wish I’d have spoken to someone about it at the time, because I didn’t know how to deal with it, and I didn’t feel like me any more.’

Things became difficult for Cara and she admits that Nathan, 25, wasn’t sure how to deal with her depression.

‘There would be times I’d lock myself in my bedroom for days, and just sit there and cry,’ the mum-to-be tells Reveal magazine. ‘Nathan has never dealt with mental illness before.

‘If you’ve never been around it, you don’t understand it and he would get down about it, too.

‘I’d say, “Just leave me, I’m fine”, then lock myself away, but he would take it personally.

‘It got so bad that it put a lot of stress on our relationship. It’s hard when you’re with someone to not think it’s your fault, and that they’re down because you’ve done something, but it’s not – you just can’t help it.’

Not only did this prove a strain but Cara had also been going through a tough time when she discovered she was pregnant as she’d lost her cousin to cancer two days earlier.

Fortunately Cara says she’s now in a ‘good place’ thanks to her pregnancy and is continuing to take medication on a low dosage to avoid any possible relapse.

‘Separating was hard for both of us,’ she says of the break-up from Nathan. ‘And people have said I’m strong to face having a baby alone, but the baby has given me strength.

‘I had to get my own flat and get stuff ready for the baby, so it did keep my mind occupied.’

The pregnant star has helped Nathan to understand her depression more by showing him YouTube videos made by Stephen Fry, who suffers from bipolar disorder, and is now on ‘great terms’ with her ex.

In fact the future sounds quite promising for the pair, though Cara doesn’t want to put a label on it just yet.

‘We’re getting back on track, but we don’t want to make anything official yet, until we know it’s right,’ she explains. ’We’re spending time together, though.

‘It’s starting from the bottom and working up. It’s proper dating – if we’d have met like this a year ago, it’s how we would have been.’

The baby is clearly Cara and Nathan’s priority though, with Cara saying: ‘Before, it was intense. We worked and lived together, and it was all so quick.

‘If we take a step too far this time, I’m scared it could ruin it again, so we’re just concentrating on building a family base.’

